Navya slays
 In ethnic outfit

Prerna
Verma

Nov 12, 2022

FASHION

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

Navya is a sight to behold in this traditional outfit.

Cream salwar kameez

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

Navya is a hot mess in this sequined top and red dhoti pants with dupatta.

Red hot!

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

Navya cutely poses in this peach-coloured salwar kameez with minimal embroidery work on it.

Cuteness overload

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

Navya dons a simple white kurta on her workday.

Simple kurta look

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

Navya looks gorgeous in this multi-coloured lehenga as she poses with her mother Shweta Bachchan.

Like mother, like daughter

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

Navya is a slayer in this peach-coloured saree.

Beauty in saree

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

Navya looks flawless in this yellow salwar kameez as she poses with her nani Jaya Bachchan.

Glowing like a sunflower

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

The Bachchan family’s granddaughter nails her traditional look and how!

Princess Navya!

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

Navya can be seen wearing a bright yellow coloured kurta and hugging her grandmother Jaya Bachchan.

The casual traditional look

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

Isn’t this outfit looking fab on Navya?

Sequin queen

