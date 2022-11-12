Navya slays
In ethnic outfit
Prerna
Verma
Nov 12, 2022
FASHION
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Navya is a sight to behold in this traditional outfit.
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Navya is a hot mess in this sequined top and red dhoti pants with dupatta.
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Navya cutely poses in this peach-coloured salwar kameez with minimal embroidery work on it.
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Navya dons a simple white kurta on her workday.
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Navya looks gorgeous in this multi-coloured lehenga as she poses with her mother Shweta Bachchan.
Like mother, like daughter
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Navya is a slayer in this peach-coloured saree.
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Navya looks flawless in this yellow salwar kameez as she poses with her nani Jaya Bachchan.
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
The Bachchan family’s granddaughter nails her traditional look and how!
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Navya can be seen wearing a bright yellow coloured kurta and hugging her grandmother Jaya Bachchan.
The casual traditional look
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Isn’t this outfit looking fab on Navya?
