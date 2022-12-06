‘Nawab’ Saif Ali Khan
Prerna
Verma
DEC 6, 2022
FASHION
Image: Pinkvilla
Saif gives royal vibes in a blue kurta and a Nehru jacket over a white pyjama
The Nehru jacket and kurta look
Image: Pinkvilla
Saif looks dashing in a grey coloured suit
Dapper in a suit
Image: Pinkvilla
Saif chose a comfortable kurta pyjama for his airport look
The classy airport look
Image: Pinkvilla
The Indian attire
Saif yet again chose an easy breezy kurta and pyjama for his airport look
Image: Pinkvilla
The Indian prince
Saif looked nothing less than an Indian prince in this beige-coloured kurta pyjama
Image: Pinkvilla
Handsome in black
Saif nails in his all-black ethnic attire
Image: Pinkvilla
The short kurta and pyjama look
Saif kept it simple in his short kurta and pyjama look
Image: Pinkvilla
The charmer
Saif looked handsome in this black and white Pathani suit
Image: Pinkvilla
Man in grey
Saif slays in this grey suit
Image: Pinkvilla
The complete man
We bet you would not be able to take your eyes off Saif in this picture
