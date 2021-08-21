Nayanthara in stunning sarees
21
AUg
2021
From rocking a casual avatar to acing a traditional look, Nayanthara knows how to slay
In the song Raaka Raaka, Nayanthara donned this floral printed beautiful organza saree and looked mesmerising in it!
Bringing spring vibes, her yellow floral saree is everything dreams are made of
We love how she curated a dreamy look with dewy makeup, a messy hairdo and looked lovely in her pink floral saree
Nayanthara sported this brown handloom saree with golden zari work and complemented it with a tiny bindi and a wavy hairdo
Her stunning look in the Kerala Kasavu saree has all our hearts!
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most adorable couples in the film industry and we love their traditional look
The star donned a Kerela set saree and styled it up with jasmine flowers on her sleek bun
Her viral Pongal look in a purple silk saree proved that Nayanthara is the epitome of beauty
Last year during Onam, the couple twinned in white and Nayanthara looked ethereal in her checkered golden Zari worked saree
