JAN 28, 2023

Nayanthara's Bollywood debut

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

After ruling over countless hearts in the South for years, Nayanthara is all set to expand her horizons

Expanding horizons

Image: IMDb

The Lady Superstar will be making her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan

Big Bollywood debut

Several sneak peeks of the diva in Mumbai for the shoot have made it to social media and movie buffs cannot wait to see her in her latest avatar

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

On the sets

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

If the reports are to be believed,
the stunner will be seen as an investigating officer in the drama

An investigating officer

Nayanthara will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in her next, who will be seen in a double role in Jawan

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Double trouble

This is the first time that the terrific trio of Nayanthara, Atlee, and Shah Rukh Khan have teamed up for a project, and the result can only be amazing

Image: IMDb

The terrific trio

The reports also suggest that Varisu actor Thalapathy Vijay has been roped in for a cameo appearance in the much-anticipated Jawan

Image: Atlee Twitter

Thalapathy Vijay's cameo

Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the antagonist in the movie, locking horns with Shah Shah Khan

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Vijay Sethupathi: The antagonist

The film's cast also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Deepika Padukone in prominent roles, along with the rest

Image: IMD

The cast

The fans of Nayanthara are waiting with bated breath to see the Lady Superstar spreading her magic in B-town

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

The Lady Superstar

