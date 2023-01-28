JAN 28, 2023
Nayanthara's Bollywood debut
After ruling over countless hearts in the South for years, Nayanthara is all set to expand her horizons
Expanding horizons
The Lady Superstar will be making her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan
Big Bollywood debut
Several sneak peeks of the diva in Mumbai for the shoot have made it to social media and movie buffs cannot wait to see her in her latest avatar
On the sets
If the reports are to be believed,
the stunner will be seen as an investigating officer in the drama
An investigating officer
Nayanthara will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in her next, who will be seen in a double role in Jawan
Double trouble
This is the first time that the terrific trio of Nayanthara, Atlee, and Shah Rukh Khan have teamed up for a project, and the result can only be amazing
The terrific trio
The reports also suggest that Varisu actor Thalapathy Vijay has been roped in for a cameo appearance in the much-anticipated Jawan
Thalapathy Vijay's cameo
Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the antagonist in the movie, locking horns with Shah Shah Khan
Vijay Sethupathi: The antagonist
The film's cast also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Deepika Padukone in prominent roles, along with the rest
The cast
The fans of Nayanthara are waiting with bated breath to see the Lady Superstar spreading her magic in B-town
The Lady Superstar
