Nanditha Gururaj

Fashion

JULY 18, 2023

Nazriya Nazim's lookbook

Image: Nazriya Nazim's Instagram

Nazriya Nazam is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films

Career

Image: Nazriya Nazim's Instagram

Nazriya Nazim is known for her 'girl next door' kinda fashion

Fashion

Image: Nazriya Nazim's Instagram

Ethnic in orange

The actress is wearing an orange salwar with detailing around the neckline and sleeves. To put the outfit together, she is wearing simple makeup

Image: Nazriya Nazim's Instagram

Nazriya is styled in a simple long dark green dress with prints and has a natural glam to put the outfit together

Dressed in Green

Image: Nazriya Nazim's Instagram

The actress is dressed in a yellow saree paired with a sleeveless yellow blouse. Her hair is tied in a bun and she is wearing statement earrings to complete the outfit

Saree look

Image: Nazriya Nazim's Instagram

Nazriya is making a statement in this pink kaftan kurta and pants. To elevate the outfit, her hair is tied into a bun with subtle makeup and accessories

Royal in pink

Image: Nazriya Nazim's Instagram

For this look, the actress is styled in boyfriend jeans paired with a printed tee. She has paired the outfit with some statement accessories and simple makeup

Casual look

Image: Nazriya Nazim's Instagram

The actress is dressed in a white co-ord set consisting of a satin draped skirt and a blouse. Her look is completed with a long net drape, accessories, and minimal makeup

White Co-ords

Image: Nazriya Nazim's Instagram

Nazriya is wearing a white collared dress with some prints on it. To elevate the outfit she's wearing statement earrings and bold makeup

Collared white dress

Image: Nazriya Nazim's Instagram

The actress is wearing a pretty pink dress with peachy makeup, half up half down hairdo, and hoops

Desi vibe

