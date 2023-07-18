pinkvilla
Nanditha Gururaj
JULY 18, 2023
Nazriya Nazim's lookbook
Image: Nazriya Nazim's Instagram
Nazriya Nazam is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films
Image: Nazriya Nazim's Instagram
Nazriya Nazim is known for her 'girl next door' kinda fashion
Image: Nazriya Nazim's Instagram
Ethnic in orange
The actress is wearing an orange salwar with detailing around the neckline and sleeves. To put the outfit together, she is wearing simple makeup
Image: Nazriya Nazim's Instagram
Nazriya is styled in a simple long dark green dress with prints and has a natural glam to put the outfit together
Dressed in Green
Image: Nazriya Nazim's Instagram
The actress is dressed in a yellow saree paired with a sleeveless yellow blouse. Her hair is tied in a bun and she is wearing statement earrings to complete the outfit
Saree look
Image: Nazriya Nazim's Instagram
Nazriya is making a statement in this pink kaftan kurta and pants. To elevate the outfit, her hair is tied into a bun with subtle makeup and accessories
Royal in pink
Image: Nazriya Nazim's Instagram
For this look, the actress is styled in boyfriend jeans paired with a printed tee. She has paired the outfit with some statement accessories and simple makeup
Casual look
Image: Nazriya Nazim's Instagram
The actress is dressed in a white co-ord set consisting of a satin draped skirt and a blouse. Her look is completed with a long net drape, accessories, and minimal makeup
White Co-ords
Image: Nazriya Nazim's Instagram
Nazriya is wearing a white collared dress with some prints on it. To elevate the outfit she's wearing statement earrings and bold makeup
Collared white dress
Image: Nazriya Nazim's Instagram
The actress is wearing a pretty pink dress with peachy makeup, half up half down hairdo, and hoops
Desi vibe
