sept 13, 2021
Neha Dhupia’s maternity wardrobe is filled with steal-worthy numbers that are everything trendy and chic
She often posts sunkissed pictures of her, flaunting her baby bump, blessing our Insta feeds with lovely photos. She is seen here in a pretty yellow dress from ASA
For her baby shower, the mom-to-be sported a simple violet dress that looked comfy and breezy
Her ultra-glam look in a floral printed dress with a white shirt has our hearts. The diva’s noodle strap dress featured a V neckline and an asymmetric hemline
Her festive ready look in Masaba’s salwar suit was a vision to behold
Kaftans steal a major space in her stunning maternity wear collection. This printed Rajdeep Ranawat number is a must-have option for pregnant mothers
Who said maternity wardrobe is all boring and blah, Neha’s sultry look in this blush pink dress and blue jacket is enough to prove you wrong
Black hue has a slimming effect and the star picked a sporty jumpsuit and teamed it with a matching jacket and dark sunnies looking lit in her casual-chic attire
Neha Dhupia’s cool look in a floral print maxi dress is an easy-breezy choice for pregnant mothers who are packing for their vacation!
We were clearly in love with her maternity clothing and the way she wears her pregnancy glow
