Heading 3

Neha Dhupia's comfy looks

                  pinkvilla 

 Akriti Anand

Fashion

mar 20, 2023

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Her simple white dress is perfect for a brunch date

Plain white

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

The actress looked pretty in a powder pink colour salwar suit

Pastel

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Her powder blue colour kurta with striped pants is perfect for an evening meeting

Blues

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

The actress' multi-colour saree with a pink colour blouse is an ideal choice for any last-minute function dressing

 Colours 

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Vacation means simple and relaxed clothing

Polka dots

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

The actress wears light beige colour attire for the upcoming wedding season

Dress up

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

If you are stepping out, then a simple blue ethnic wear is perfect for it

Monday blues

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

She is spotted wearing a red kurta as she poses for the camera

Red 

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

She wore an ikkat print flared kurta with a red dupatta and is looking fabulous

Fusion

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here