Fashion

Joyce Joyson

FEB 1, 2022

Neha Sharma’s beach diaries

Heading 3

Whimsical white

Neha Sharma's beach style never fails to catch the eye, clad in a strappy white bikini set, layered with a white cover-up and a straw hat, she looks fabulous

Image: Neha Sharma Instagram

A loose-beige shirt and pants worn with a cream coloured bralette are just perfect for the days when the sun beats down

Image: Neha Sharma Instagram

Breezy outfits

Truly oversized shirts with trousers are just so versatile when it comes to styling, this time she paired it with a strappy green top

Image: Neha Sharma Instagram

Comfy-cool look

Neha shows you how to incorporate the chicest trend of the season by styling her black monokini with a tie-dye coverup

Image: Neha Sharma Instagram

Tie-dye fun

The white bikini set has a luxe-relaxed appeal that looks just so sexy shows Neha as she slips into a halter-neck bikini top and pairs it with high-waisted bottoms and a white shirt

Image: Neha Sharma Instagram

Sensational look

The actress upped the hotness quotient by opting for a strappy powdered blue dress with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline

Image: Neha Sharma Instagram

Dreamy in pastel blue

The actress has a soft spot for the neutral colour palette and giving us a glimpse of the same, she slipped into a nude-toned bikini with v-cut out detail and matching cover-up

Image: Neha Sharma Instagram

Effortless style

Neha looks sizzling hot in this black bikini top and matching bottoms

Image: Neha Sharma Instagram

Jaw-dropping moment

The pretty actress effuses a breezy, balmy vibe in this navy blue floral peplum-style top teamed with blue denims

Image: Neha Sharma Instagram

Simply stylish

Floral dresses are just the pieces that take you from day to night effortlessly and look so adorable

Image: Neha Sharma Instagram

Multi-hued red floral dress

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Yuvraj Singh & Hazel’s relation timeline

Click Here