Joyce Joyson
FEB 1, 2022
Neha Sharma’s beach diaries
Whimsical white
Neha Sharma's beach style never fails to catch the eye, clad in a strappy white bikini set, layered with a white cover-up and a straw hat, she looks fabulous
Image: Neha Sharma Instagram
A loose-beige shirt and pants worn with a cream coloured bralette are just perfect for the days when the sun beats down
Image: Neha Sharma Instagram
Breezy outfits
Truly oversized shirts with trousers are just so versatile when it comes to styling, this time she paired it with a strappy green top
Image: Neha Sharma Instagram
Comfy-cool look
Neha shows you how to incorporate the chicest trend of the season by styling her black monokini with a tie-dye coverup
Image: Neha Sharma Instagram
Tie-dye fun
The white bikini set has a luxe-relaxed appeal that looks just so sexy shows Neha as she slips into a halter-neck bikini top and pairs it with high-waisted bottoms and a white shirt
Image: Neha Sharma Instagram
Sensational look
The actress upped the hotness quotient by opting for a strappy powdered blue dress with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline
Image: Neha Sharma Instagram
Dreamy in pastel blue
The actress has a soft spot for the neutral colour palette and giving us a glimpse of the same, she slipped into a nude-toned bikini with v-cut out detail and matching cover-up
Image: Neha Sharma Instagram
Effortless style
Neha looks sizzling hot in this black bikini top and matching bottoms
Image: Neha Sharma Instagram
Jaw-dropping moment
The pretty actress effuses a breezy, balmy vibe in this navy blue floral peplum-style top teamed with blue denims
Image: Neha Sharma Instagram
Simply stylish
Floral dresses are just the pieces that take you from day to night effortlessly and look so adorable
Image: Neha Sharma Instagram
Multi-hued red floral dress
