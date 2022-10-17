Neha Sharma’s killer outfits 

Heading 3
The actress sported a very sultry black dress from the collection of Camila Coelho with cut-outs flaunting her sensuous curves and her toned midriff.
She donned a very lively dress with a beautiful red printed shirt underneath making it the perfect combination of both stylish and chic.
The Mubarakan actress was all smiles as she posed for the camera in her red and white co-ord set, which she accessorized with a bralette.
Basking in the sun, the actress nailed the casual look in a black strapless dress, white heels, and a small pendant.
The actress looked amazing in a formal ensemble with a blue blazer and pants with a white corset from the collection of Little Things.
She wore a stunning red embroidered lehenga with a sheer dupatta and accessorized it with a gold choker and earrings.
The actress looked amazing in a black sequin bodycon dress with ruffles at the sleeves from the collection of Bhawna Rao.
She was looking as pretty as a flower in an emerald green summer dress with a sweetheart neckline and a thigh slit.
She looked like a diva donning an incredible ball gown featuring feathers in the skirt, and off-shoulder sleeves from the collection of Pallavi Mohan.
She looked stunning in a gorgeous mustard yellow sharara set with heavy embroidery on the Kurti and a white sheer dupatta.
