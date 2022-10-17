Neha Sharma’s killer outfits 

Heading 3

Image: Neha Sharma Instagram

The actress sported a very sultry black dress from the collection of Camila Coelho with cut-outs flaunting her sensuous curves and her toned midriff.

Sensuous black 

Image: Neha Sharma Instagram

She donned a very lively dress with a beautiful red printed shirt underneath making it the perfect combination of both stylish and chic.

Straight dress

Image: Neha Sharma Instagram

The Mubarakan actress was all smiles as she posed for the camera in her red and white co-ord set, which she accessorized with a bralette.

Co-ord set

Image: Neha Sharma Instagram

Basking in the sun, the actress nailed the casual look in a black strapless dress, white heels, and a small pendant.

Strapless black

Image: Neha Sharma Instagram

The actress looked amazing in a formal ensemble with a blue blazer and pants with a white corset from the collection of Little Things.

Formals

Image: Neha Sharma Instagram

She wore a stunning red embroidered lehenga with a sheer dupatta and accessorized it with a gold choker and earrings.

Lehenga

Image: Neha Sharma Instagram

The actress looked amazing in a black sequin bodycon dress with ruffles at the sleeves from the collection of Bhawna Rao.

Ruffles

Image: Neha Sharma Instagram

She was looking as pretty as a flower in an emerald green summer dress with a sweetheart neckline and a thigh slit.

Emerald green

Image: Neha Sharma Instagram

She looked like a diva donning an incredible ball gown featuring feathers in the skirt, and off-shoulder sleeves from the collection of Pallavi Mohan.

Ball gown

She looked stunning in a gorgeous mustard yellow sharara set with heavy embroidery on the Kurti and a white sheer dupatta.

Shararas

