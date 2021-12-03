Neha Sharma's most stylish winter looks

FASHION

JOYCE JOYSON

AUTHOR

DEC 3, 2021

All-black look

Peek-a-boo style in winter? Yes, shows Neha up in this knit top and pants

Image: Neha Sharma Instagram

Aces all-black leather trend

There isn't a thing as too much leather says Neha with this slit dress and coat

Image: Neha Sharma Instagram

Effortlessly chic

Keeping it simple and fuss-free in this blue sweatshirt and cycling shorts

Image: Neha Sharma Instagram

White cardigan and blue denim

Can you ever go wrong with denims? Here, she styled it with a cropped cardigan

Image: Neha Sharma Instagram

Denim-on-denim

You can get away with wearing denim head-to-toe all year round, proves the star

Image: Neha Sharma Instagram

Sweater dress

We are all hearts for this look! She wore a white v-neck oversized sweater dress

Image: Neha Sharma Instagram

Neha opted for a black top and skinny denims, overlayed by a grey puffer jacket

Image: Neha Sharma Instagram

Breaking monotony with a jacket

Comfortable-yet-chic

The actress went for an off-shoulder blingy sweater with black bottoms and boots

Image: Neha Sharma Instagram

Sweatshirt and black bottoms

Giving her spin to the all-black look, she styled it with formal shoes

Image: Neha Sharma Instagram

Simply stylish

For her vacation look, Neha wore a white cardigan with comfy off-white pants

Image: Neha Sharma Instagram

