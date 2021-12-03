Neha Sharma's most stylish winter looks
FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
AUTHOR
DEC 3, 2021
All-black look
Peek-a-boo style in winter? Yes, shows Neha up in this knit top and pants
Image: Neha Sharma Instagram
Aces all-black leather trend
There isn't a thing as too much leather says Neha with this slit dress and coat
Image: Neha Sharma Instagram
Effortlessly chic
Keeping it simple and fuss-free in this blue sweatshirt and cycling shorts
Image: Neha Sharma Instagram
White cardigan and blue denim
Can you ever go wrong with denims? Here, she styled it with a cropped cardigan
Image: Neha Sharma Instagram
Denim-on-denim
You can get away with wearing denim head-to-toe all year round, proves the star
Image: Neha Sharma Instagram
Sweater dress
We are all hearts for this look! She wore a white v-neck oversized sweater dress
Image: Neha Sharma Instagram
Neha opted for a black top and skinny denims, overlayed by a grey puffer jacket
Image: Neha Sharma Instagram
Breaking monotony with a jacket
Comfortable-yet-chic
The actress went for an off-shoulder blingy sweater with black bottoms and boots
Image: Neha Sharma Instagram
Sweatshirt and black bottoms
Giving her spin to the all-black look, she styled it with formal shoes
Image: Neha Sharma Instagram
Simply stylish
For her vacation look, Neha wore a white cardigan with comfy off-white pants
Image: Neha Sharma Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sara Ali Khan is a fan of floral outfits