JULY 14, 2023

Neil Bhatt- Aishwarya Sharma’s lookbook 

Image: Aishwarya Sharma’s Instagram 

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin couple looks alluring in a green professional fit and a neon dress with green detailings respectively 

Color pop 

Image: Aishwarya Sharma’s Instagram 

The power couple captured the attention of their fans as they shared pictures of their fun time together in dazzling ethnic fits 

Ethnic elegance 

Image: Aishwarya Sharma’s Instagram 

 Cute moment 

The adorable couple is swaying hearts as they posted a candid picture of their moment together in casual outfits 

Image: Aishwarya Sharma’s Instagram 

The duo looks bewitching in a green kurta pajama and green salwar kameez. Their smiles are unmissable 

Green grace 

Image: Aishwarya Sharma’s Instagram 

Aishwarya looks stunning in an orange-red Anarkali while Neil is no less in a red kurta with a golden dhoti 

Red rush 

Image: Neil Bhatt’s Instagram 

The hot pair looks ready for a date night in a cream-black dress and jeans and shirt respectively 

 Date night 

Image: Aishwarya Sharma’s Instagram 

The star couple looked absolutely dreamy on their wedding day as they shared the pictures with their fans 

Wedding bliss 

Image: Aishwarya Sharma’s Instagram 

The fans are in awe of this couple as they share some candid pictures of their beautiful pictures together in pastel pink fits 

Plush pink 

Image: Aishwarya Sharma’s Instagram 

The couple celebrated Diwali in matching red fits. Neil looked handsome in a red kurta and Aishwarya looked swoon-worthy in a matching Anarkali 

Festive ready 

Image: Aishwarya Sharma’s Instagram 

The couple celebrated their first KarvaChauth in a peach and gold saree and a peach kurta respectively 

KarvaChauth 

