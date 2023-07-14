pinkvilla
JULY 14, 2023
Neil Bhatt- Aishwarya Sharma’s lookbook
Image: Aishwarya Sharma’s Instagram
The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin couple looks alluring in a green professional fit and a neon dress with green detailings respectively
Color pop
Image: Aishwarya Sharma’s Instagram
The power couple captured the attention of their fans as they shared pictures of their fun time together in dazzling ethnic fits
Ethnic elegance
Image: Aishwarya Sharma’s Instagram
Cute moment
The adorable couple is swaying hearts as they posted a candid picture of their moment together in casual outfits
Image: Aishwarya Sharma’s Instagram
The duo looks bewitching in a green kurta pajama and green salwar kameez. Their smiles are unmissable
Green grace
Image: Aishwarya Sharma’s Instagram
Aishwarya looks stunning in an orange-red Anarkali while Neil is no less in a red kurta with a golden dhoti
Red rush
Image: Neil Bhatt’s Instagram
The hot pair looks ready for a date night in a cream-black dress and jeans and shirt respectively
Date night
Image: Aishwarya Sharma’s Instagram
The star couple looked absolutely dreamy on their wedding day as they shared the pictures with their fans
Wedding bliss
Image: Aishwarya Sharma’s Instagram
The fans are in awe of this couple as they share some candid pictures of their beautiful pictures together in pastel pink fits
Plush pink
Image: Aishwarya Sharma’s Instagram
The couple celebrated Diwali in matching red fits. Neil looked handsome in a red kurta and Aishwarya looked swoon-worthy in a matching Anarkali
Festive ready
Image: Aishwarya Sharma’s Instagram
The couple celebrated their first KarvaChauth in a peach and gold saree and a peach kurta respectively
KarvaChauth
