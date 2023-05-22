pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
MAY 22, 2023
Nia-Mouni: TV celebs in gowns
Image: Ridhima Pandit Instagram
Ridhima Pandit looks ravishing in a red thigh-slit gown which she paired with a stunning emerald diamond necklace
Ridhima Pandit
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Hina Khan
Hina Khan in white sparkly gown, is a sight to behold. She added more drama to her look with dramatic sleeves
Image: Nia Sharma Instagram
Nia Sharma raises the hotness bar in a stunning black thigh-high slit gown
Nia Sharma
Image: Helly Shah Instagram
Helly Shah looked surreal as she wore a blingy blue sequin gown with a low-cut neck
Helly Shah
Image: Rashami Desai Instagram
Rashami Desai looks bold and beautiful in this sultry attire. She exudes hotness in her hot look
Rashami Desai
Video: Aneri Vajani Instagram
Aneri Vajani was dolled up in a beautiful off-beat pink gown paired with a heavy multi-colored necklace
Aneri Vajani
Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Instagram
Priyanka dons a double slit cut-out gown featuring embellished stones. The Bigg Boss fame looks smokingly hot
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Image: Eisha Singh Instagram
The Bekaboo actress turns into a Princess in long trail gown. She looks exquisite
Eisha Singh
Image: Avika Gor Instagram
Avika Gor is unrecognisable in this violet coloured gown. The Balika Vadhu actress looks spectacular
Avika Gor
Mouni dazzled in embellished Olive Green gown which featured the same colour waist belt
Mouni Roy
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
