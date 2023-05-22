Heading 3

MAY 22, 2023

Nia-Mouni: TV celebs in gowns

Image: Ridhima Pandit Instagram

Ridhima Pandit looks ravishing in a red thigh-slit gown which she paired with a stunning emerald diamond necklace

Ridhima Pandit

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Hina Khan

Hina Khan in white sparkly gown, is a sight to behold. She added more drama to her look with dramatic sleeves

Image: Nia Sharma Instagram

Nia Sharma raises the hotness bar in a stunning black thigh-high slit gown

Nia Sharma

Image: Helly Shah Instagram

Helly Shah looked surreal as she wore a blingy blue sequin gown with a low-cut neck

Helly Shah

Image: Rashami Desai Instagram 

Rashami Desai looks bold and beautiful in this sultry attire. She exudes hotness in her hot look

Rashami Desai

Video: Aneri Vajani Instagram

Aneri Vajani was dolled up in a beautiful off-beat pink gown paired with a heavy multi-colored necklace

Aneri Vajani

Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Instagram

Priyanka dons a double slit cut-out gown featuring embellished stones. The Bigg Boss fame looks smokingly hot

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Image: Eisha Singh Instagram

The Bekaboo actress turns into a Princess in long trail gown. She looks exquisite

Eisha Singh

Image: Avika Gor Instagram

Avika Gor is unrecognisable in this violet coloured gown. The Balika Vadhu actress looks spectacular

Avika Gor

Mouni dazzled in embellished Olive Green gown which featured the same colour waist belt

Mouni Roy

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

