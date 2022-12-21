Heading 3

Nia Sharma in gowns

Arushi Srivastava

DEC 21, 2022

Fashion

Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram

Ruffle it up 

Gorgeous actress Nia Sharma looks ready for walking the ramp in the flared and ruffled up gown

Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram

Pleated gown

Wonder no more for the best party look as Nia Sharma’s pleated gown with stylish hair accessories will make you shine

Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram

Delicate darling 

Get that blush look with the lovely floral design blush pink off shoulder gown

Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram

Disney princess 

Give a modern twist to your fairytale dream like Nia Sharma in a bright pink off shoulder gown

Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram

High slit look 

Get snazzy for your party look with stylish and high slit gown with heels

Video  source- Nia Sharma Instagram

Glimmery party gown

Add the right amount of shimmer in your looks with a dazzling silver gown

Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram

Halter neck gown 

Naagin 4 star flaunts her back in this stylish shimmery and flared gown look

Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram

Vogue in black 

Walk out in style like Nia Sharma in a black off shoulder gown and sunglasses

Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram

Blue mermaid 

Flaunt your toned physique like Nia in a light blue bodycon gown

Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram

Making a statement

Rock the party look with black deep neck gown and bright red lipstick look

