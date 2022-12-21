Heading 3
Nia Sharma in gowns
Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram
Ruffle it up
Gorgeous actress Nia Sharma looks ready for walking the ramp in the flared and ruffled up gown
Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram
Pleated gown
Wonder no more for the best party look as Nia Sharma’s pleated gown with stylish hair accessories will make you shine
Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram
Delicate darling
Get that blush look with the lovely floral design blush pink off shoulder gown
Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram
Disney princess
Give a modern twist to your fairytale dream like Nia Sharma in a bright pink off shoulder gown
Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram
High slit look
Get snazzy for your party look with stylish and high slit gown with heels
Video source- Nia Sharma Instagram
Glimmery party gown
Add the right amount of shimmer in your looks with a dazzling silver gown
Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram
Halter neck gown
Naagin 4 star flaunts her back in this stylish shimmery and flared gown look
Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram
Vogue in black
Walk out in style like Nia Sharma in a black off shoulder gown and sunglasses
Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram
Blue mermaid
Flaunt your toned physique like Nia in a light blue bodycon gown
Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram
Making a statement
Rock the party look with black deep neck gown and bright red lipstick look