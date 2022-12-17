Nia Sharma
inspired stylish crop tops
pinkvilla
Pramila Mandal
DEC 17, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram
Classy & Sassy
We bet your jaws must have dropped looking at this diva’s heart-melting curves in this stylish pink tube-style crop top
Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram
This corset strapless white crop top is a must-have in every diva’s wardrobe! Watch Nia slay effortlessly while posing in it
Chic Style
Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram
Acing her black crop top like a Fashion Icon, Nia looks stunning as she strikes a pose here
Casual Stunner
Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram
Nia’s look is packed with oomph as she decks up in a bold red crop top and looks ready to impress millions with her fashion sense
Fashionista
Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram
Nia’s glorious charm, sartorial choice, and style sense are just unbeatable, and enough to make angels fall from heaven!
Redefining Fashion
Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram
Serving such gorgeous looks is just her forte! To watch Nia in this lacy see-through top is just a pretty sight to behold
Basic yet stylish
Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram
Beware of this bewitching look! Nia’s bold black crop top and fabulous fit body are enough to make many hearts skip a beat
Bewitching
Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram
Oh boy! This diva can definitely sweep anyone off their feet with such a jaw-dropping look
Fabulous
Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram
Nia and her endless love for crop tops seem neverending! The diva slays here in a black plunging neckline top and we are totally bowled by her beauty
Picture Perfect
Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram
Nia is soaring the temperature and how! We bow down to her charm and style sense which is totally fabulous!
Bold & Beautiful
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.