Priyanshi Shah

Fashion

july 17, 2024

Nia Sharma Top 10 On-point Outfits

Nia Sharma gracefully slayed her yellow saree look with floral straps, smokey eyes, and open hair

Yellow Saree with Floral Straps

Image source- niasharma90

The actress dolls up in a short flare black dress with thin straps and a clean side parted bun

Classy Black Dress

Image source- niasharma90

The Suhagan Chudail actress looks like a doll in her mini-flair strapless dress, and classy bun, leaving a few strands loose

Classy Strapless Dress

Image source- niasharma90

Nia Sharma with her full sleeves neon crop top, and black tracks, proves that no one can slay casual outfits like her

Casual neon look

Image source- niasharma90

The Laughter Chefs contestant- Nia Sharma rocks her show look in a short black dress with a detailed white bow 

Bold in Black Dress with White Bow

Image source- niasharma90

Slaying all-black outfit

Nia Sharma looks bold and beautiful in her all-black outfit, messy hair, and smokey makeup

Image source- niasharma90

Black and white charm

The Jamai Raja actress slayed her black and white outfit with a backless top and trouser pants, with a messy ponytail

Image source- niasharma90

Pink never looked so beautiful. Nia Sharma stepped out looking gorgeous in her pink backless gown with side cuts, and silver jewelry

Gorgeous in pink backless gown

Image source- niasharma90

Nia Sharma looks glamorous in her formal party look with a white shirt, and gray skirt, making her stand out from the crowd

Formal party look

Image source- niasharma90

Image source- niasharma90

Nia Sharma looks hot in her pink corset top paired with pink jeans, and statement jewelry like a waist chain, and choker neckpiece

Hot in pink look

Image source- niasharma90

