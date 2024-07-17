Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Fashion
july 17, 2024
Nia Sharma Top 10 On-point Outfits
Nia Sharma gracefully slayed her yellow saree look with floral straps, smokey eyes, and open hair
Yellow Saree with Floral Straps
Image source- niasharma90
The actress dolls up in a short flare black dress with thin straps and a clean side parted bun
Classy Black Dress
Image source- niasharma90
The Suhagan Chudail actress looks like a doll in her mini-flair strapless dress, and classy bun, leaving a few strands loose
Classy Strapless Dress
Image source- niasharma90
Nia Sharma with her full sleeves neon crop top, and black tracks, proves that no one can slay casual outfits like her
Casual neon look
Image source- niasharma90
The Laughter Chefs contestant- Nia Sharma rocks her show look in a short black dress with a detailed white bow
Bold in Black Dress with White Bow
Image source- niasharma90
Slaying all-black outfit
Nia Sharma looks bold and beautiful in her all-black outfit, messy hair, and smokey makeup
Image source- niasharma90
Black and white charm
The Jamai Raja actress slayed her black and white outfit with a backless top and trouser pants, with a messy ponytail
Image source- niasharma90
Pink never looked so beautiful. Nia Sharma stepped out looking gorgeous in her pink backless gown with side cuts, and silver jewelry
Gorgeous in pink backless gown
Image source- niasharma90
Nia Sharma looks glamorous in her formal party look with a white shirt, and gray skirt, making her stand out from the crowd
Formal party look
Image source- niasharma90
Nia Sharma looks hot in her pink corset top paired with pink jeans, and statement jewelry like a waist chain, and choker neckpiece
Hot in pink look
Image source- niasharma90
