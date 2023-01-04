Nia Sharma’s bold eye makeup looks
Arushi Srivastava
Jan 04, 2023
Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram
Make your eyes sparkle with the glittery pink eye makeup and curly hair look
Glittery babe
Video source- Nia Sharma Instagram
Become the talk of the town with the stylish shimmery and polka dot style eye makeup for an icy blue gown
Starry night
Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram
Nia Sharma looks gorgeous in a red off-shoulder dress paired with contrast golden shimmery eyeshadow
Golden girl
Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram
Get the chic look for a party with a black co-ord set and different coloured eyeshadow in the upper and lower parts of eyes
Dual shade trend
Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram
Jamai Raja actress looks snazzy in a bright yellow dress with yellow and white eyeliner combination
White eyeliner
Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram
The actress was part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and had iconic swan eye makeup for an act
The swan
Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram
Behenein fame has done fabulous smokey eyed makeup with stylish hair braiding and a high ponytail
Smokey eyes
Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram
The actress looks fashionable as she flaunts her big eyes with her broad and extended eyeliner and silver jewels
Bold eyes
Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram
Naagin fame has got a beachy vibe as she wore a short dress and put multiple shades of blue eyeshadow
Ombre effect
Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram
The actress paired white and silver eye makeup look with a stylish bun for an event
White eyeliner
