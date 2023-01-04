Heading 3

Nia Sharma’s bold eye makeup looks

Arushi Srivastava

Jan 04, 2023

FASHION

Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram

Make your eyes sparkle with the glittery pink eye makeup and curly hair look

Glittery babe 

Video source- Nia Sharma Instagram

Become the talk of the town with the stylish shimmery and polka dot style eye makeup for an icy blue gown

Starry night 

Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram

Nia Sharma looks gorgeous in a red off-shoulder dress paired with contrast golden shimmery eyeshadow

Golden girl 

Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram

Get the chic look for a party with a black co-ord set and different coloured eyeshadow in the upper and lower parts of eyes

Dual shade trend 

Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram

Jamai Raja actress looks snazzy in a bright yellow dress with yellow and white eyeliner combination

White eyeliner 

Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram

The actress was part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and had iconic swan eye makeup for an act

The swan 

Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram

Behenein fame has done fabulous smokey eyed makeup with stylish hair braiding and a high ponytail

Smokey eyes 

Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram

The actress looks fashionable as she flaunts her big eyes with her broad and extended eyeliner and silver jewels

Bold eyes 

Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram

Naagin fame has got a beachy vibe as she wore a short dress and put multiple shades of blue eyeshadow

Ombre effect 

Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram

The actress paired white and silver eye makeup look with a stylish bun for an event

White eyeliner 

