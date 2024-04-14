Heading 3
Nia Sharma’s Enchanting Ensembles
Image source- instagram@niasharma90
Nia looked stunning in this black ensemble; consisting of a short dress and a sheer skirt like apparel attached to it
#1
Image source- instagram@niasharma90
A white little dress adorned with frills is a classy outfit; perfect for brunch dates and high tea
#2
Image source- instagram@niasharma90
A simple white chikankari kurta set is every desi girl’s comfort outfit
#3
Image source- instagram@niasharma90
Sharma donned a classy fit; consisting of a white shirt; mini skirt with a pearl waistband and accessorized with minimal accessories
#4
Image source- instagram@niasharma90
Nia slayed in this mermaid style beige gown that enhanced her curves immaculately!
#5
Image source- instagram@niasharma90
#6
The telly actor’s pink hued backless full length gown is an elegant and sophisticated fit!
Image source- instagram@niasharma90
She donned a beautiful pink ensemble; consisting of a vest crop top and flared trousers; accessorized with minimal detailing
#7
Image source- instagram@niasharma90
A green flowy full length dress is an ideal fit for travel and casual affairs; makes you look chic and stylish
#8
Image source- instagram@niasharma90
Nia’s black cut-out frill asymmetrical dress is a super stylish ensemble; she paired it alongside ankle length boots and a 3D floral choker
#9
Image source- instagram@niasharma90
A vibrant red hued frill full length dress is a must-have outfit in every girl’s wardrobe
#10
