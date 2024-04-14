Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Aditi Singh

Fashion

april 14, 2024

Nia Sharma’s Enchanting Ensembles

Image source- instagram@niasharma90

Nia looked stunning in this black ensemble; consisting of a short dress and a sheer skirt like apparel attached to it 

#1

Image source- instagram@niasharma90

A white little dress adorned with frills is a classy outfit; perfect for brunch dates and high tea

#2

Image source- instagram@niasharma90

A simple white chikankari kurta set is every desi girl’s comfort outfit 

#3

Image source- instagram@niasharma90

Sharma donned a classy fit; consisting of a white shirt; mini skirt with a pearl waistband and accessorized with minimal accessories 

#4

Image source- instagram@niasharma90

Nia slayed in this mermaid style beige gown that enhanced her curves immaculately!

#5

Image source- instagram@niasharma90

#6

The telly actor’s pink hued backless full length gown is an elegant and sophisticated fit!

Image source- instagram@niasharma90

She donned a beautiful pink ensemble; consisting of a vest crop top and flared trousers; accessorized with minimal detailing 

#7

Image source- instagram@niasharma90

A green flowy full length dress is an ideal fit for travel and casual affairs; makes you look chic and stylish 

#8

Image source- instagram@niasharma90

Nia’s black cut-out frill asymmetrical dress is a super stylish ensemble; she paired it alongside ankle length boots and a 3D floral choker 

#9

Image source- instagram@niasharma90

A vibrant red hued frill full length dress is a must-have outfit in every girl’s wardrobe 

#10

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here