Nia Sharma’s Fashion moments
APRIL 19, 2023
Image : Nia Sharma’s Instagram
Nia looks luminous like a star with bold eye makeup and cut out dress.
Beauty in Black
Image : Nia Sharma’s Instagram
She slays in a white bodysuit paired with jeans
Slaying in White
Image : Nia Sharma’s Instagram
Flawless
Nia looks fabulous in a cut out dress paired with white leather heels
Image : Nia Sharma’s Instagram
Nia Sharma shows us that a blue shirt and denim jeans can never go wrong
So Blue
Image : Nia Sharma’s Instagram
Nia raises the hotness quotient in a pink cut out dress
Diva
Image : Nia Sharma’s Instagram
One shoulder black dress paired with minimal jewellery & red nails look stunning
Babe in Black
Image : Nia Sharma’s Instagram
Nia looks chic in a pink tank top with blue jeans
Chic
Image : Nia Sharma’s Instagram
She looks ethereal in a red saree as she celebrates Diwali
Desi Kudi
Image : Nia Sharma’s Instagram
The deep purple bodysuit paired with low waist blue jeans suits her very well
Oomph factor
Image : Nia Sharma’s Instagram
She stuns in a white saree with a halter neck
Teasing
