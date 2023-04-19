Heading 3

Nia Sharma’s Fashion moments

Hitarthi Shah

Fashion

APRIL 19, 2023

Image : Nia Sharma’s Instagram

Nia looks luminous like a star with bold eye makeup and cut out dress.

Beauty in Black

Image : Nia Sharma’s Instagram

She slays in a white bodysuit paired with jeans

Slaying in White

Image : Nia Sharma’s Instagram

Flawless

Nia looks fabulous in a cut out dress paired with white leather heels

Image : Nia Sharma’s Instagram

Nia Sharma shows us that a blue shirt and denim jeans can never go wrong

So Blue

Image : Nia Sharma’s Instagram

Nia raises the hotness quotient in a pink cut out dress

Diva

Image : Nia Sharma’s Instagram

One shoulder black dress paired with minimal jewellery & red nails look stunning

Babe in Black

Image : Nia Sharma’s Instagram

Nia looks chic in a pink tank top with blue jeans

Chic

Image : Nia Sharma’s Instagram

She looks ethereal in a red saree as she celebrates Diwali

Desi Kudi

Image : Nia Sharma’s Instagram

The deep purple bodysuit paired with low waist blue jeans suits her very well

Oomph factor

Image : Nia Sharma’s Instagram

She stuns in a white saree with a halter neck

Teasing

