JULY 13, 2023
Nia Sharma’s low waist fits
Image: Nia Sharma’s Instagram
The Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha debutante has captured the attention of her fans in this black crop top with matching jeans
The Airport Look
Image: Nia Sharma’s Instagram
The Behenein fame looks like a breath of fresh air in this bright blue halter-neck top teamed up with light-wash jeans
Casual charm
Image: Nia Sharma’s Instagram
Black burn
The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai diva has put the heat to shame in this black net top and baggy jeans
Image: Nia Sharma’s Instagram
The Jamai Raja star looks ready to travel in a white sports top and white ripped jeans. Black accessories elevate her look
White whirl
Image: Nia Sharma’s Instagram
The Khatron Ke Khiladi participant is hitting fashion hard in this black sequin saree. Her earrings are eye-catching
Saree sizzle
Image: Nia Sharma’s Instagram
One simply cannot go wrong with an all-denim ensemble. The Meri Durga fame too cannot be faulted for the same
Denim Diva
Image: Nia Sharma’s Instagram
The Ishq Mein Marjawan enchantress is swaying hearts in this pink bralette paired with white jeans
Pink & White
Image: Nia Sharma’s Instagram
The Jamai 2.0 heroine has given a new definition to indo-western style with this pink and silver ensemble
Indo-western fun
Image: Nia Sharma’s Instagram
The Naagin 4 artist looks breathtaking in this pink and green saree. Sleek hair and on-point accessories complete her look
Bright bliss
Image: Nia Sharma’s Instagram
The Twisted actress is a sight to behold in this black workout attire as she flaunts her curves
Workout whims
