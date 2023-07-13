Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Shruti Mehta 

Fashion

JULY 13, 2023

Nia Sharma’s low waist fits 

Image: Nia Sharma’s Instagram 

The Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha debutante has captured the attention of her fans in this black crop top with matching jeans 

The Airport Look 

Image: Nia Sharma’s Instagram 

The Behenein fame looks like a breath of fresh air in this bright blue halter-neck top teamed up with light-wash jeans 

Casual charm 

Image: Nia Sharma’s Instagram 

Black burn 

The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai diva has put the heat to shame in this black net top and baggy jeans 

Image: Nia Sharma’s Instagram 

The Jamai Raja star looks ready to travel in a white sports top and white ripped jeans. Black accessories elevate her look 

White whirl 

Image: Nia Sharma’s Instagram 

The Khatron Ke Khiladi participant is hitting fashion hard in this black sequin saree. Her earrings are eye-catching 

Saree sizzle 

Image: Nia Sharma’s Instagram 

One simply cannot go wrong with an all-denim ensemble. The Meri Durga fame too cannot be faulted for the same 

Denim Diva 

Image: Nia Sharma’s Instagram 

The Ishq Mein Marjawan enchantress is swaying hearts in this pink bralette paired with white jeans 

Pink & White 

Image: Nia Sharma’s Instagram 

The Jamai 2.0 heroine has given a new definition to indo-western style with this pink and silver ensemble 

Indo-western fun 

Image: Nia Sharma’s Instagram 

The Naagin 4 artist looks breathtaking in this pink and green saree. Sleek hair and on-point accessories complete her look 

Bright bliss

Image: Nia Sharma’s Instagram 

The Twisted actress is a sight to behold in this black workout attire as she flaunts her curves 

Workout whims 

