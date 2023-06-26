Heading 3

Nia Sharma’s Scintillating Pics 

Image:Nia Sharma’s Instagram 
 

The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behena Hai star looks comfy in this baby-pink sweatshirt and shorts. The cap is a cool add-on

Calm comfort 


The Jamai Raja heroine is raising the heat in this pink crop top and a mini ruffle skirt. The white and electric pink sneakers are the highlight 

Pop of pink 

Image:Nia Sharma’s Instagram 

Image:Nia Sharma’s Instagram 

The Twisted diva is swaying hearts in this red ruffle gown. Open hair and gold dangling earrings enhance her looks 

Red rush 

Image:Nia Sharma’s Instagram 

White sass 

The Khatron Ke Khiladi finalist looks ready for a casual day out in this white cropped top and jean shorts. Big hoops and an orange bag elevate her look 

Image:Nia Sharma’s Instagram 

The Meri Durga actress has captured the attention of her fans in this all-black ensemble. The sheer top is worth noticing 

Black burn 

Image:Nia Sharma’s Instagram 

The Ishq Mein Marjawan artist has given an alluring twist to casual fashion with this blue bodysuit and light-wash jeans 

Blue bliss 

Image:Nia Sharma’s Instagram 

The Naagin 4 fame looks bewitching in this white ruffle saree. The backless blouse adds to the oomph factor of this look 

Saree sizzle 

Image:Nia Sharma’s Instagram 

The Jamai 2.0 protagonist has put the heat to shame in this strapless white bodysuit paired with low-waist pants 

Strapless swirl 

Image:Nia Sharma’s Instagram 

The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa participant oozes boss babe vibes in this white tube top paired with white pants. A delicate diamond necklace completes her look 

Boss Babe 

Image:Nia Sharma’s Instagram 

One simply cannot go wrong with an all-denim ensemble. Nia too cannot be faulted for the same 

Denim Daze 

