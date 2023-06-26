pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JUNE 26, 2023
Nia Sharma’s Scintillating Pics
Image:Nia Sharma’s Instagram
The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behena Hai star looks comfy in this baby-pink sweatshirt and shorts. The cap is a cool add-on
Calm comfort
The Jamai Raja heroine is raising the heat in this pink crop top and a mini ruffle skirt. The white and electric pink sneakers are the highlight
Pop of pink
Image:Nia Sharma’s Instagram
Image:Nia Sharma’s Instagram
The Twisted diva is swaying hearts in this red ruffle gown. Open hair and gold dangling earrings enhance her looks
Red rush
Image:Nia Sharma’s Instagram
White sass
The Khatron Ke Khiladi finalist looks ready for a casual day out in this white cropped top and jean shorts. Big hoops and an orange bag elevate her look
Image:Nia Sharma’s Instagram
The Meri Durga actress has captured the attention of her fans in this all-black ensemble. The sheer top is worth noticing
Black burn
Image:Nia Sharma’s Instagram
The Ishq Mein Marjawan artist has given an alluring twist to casual fashion with this blue bodysuit and light-wash jeans
Blue bliss
Image:Nia Sharma’s Instagram
The Naagin 4 fame looks bewitching in this white ruffle saree. The backless blouse adds to the oomph factor of this look
Saree sizzle
Image:Nia Sharma’s Instagram
The Jamai 2.0 protagonist has put the heat to shame in this strapless white bodysuit paired with low-waist pants
Strapless swirl
Image:Nia Sharma’s Instagram
The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa participant oozes boss babe vibes in this white tube top paired with white pants. A delicate diamond necklace completes her look
Boss Babe
Image:Nia Sharma’s Instagram
One simply cannot go wrong with an all-denim ensemble. Nia too cannot be faulted for the same
Denim Daze
