Nia Sharma's sizzling beach looks
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
Fashion
FEB 11, 2023
Source: Nia Sharma Instagram
Nia Sharma flaunted her toned body in a black bikini with golden design on the neck
Golden glimmer
Source: Nia Sharma Instagram
The Jamai Raja actress is a visual treat in a bright pink cut out bikini as she flaunts her curves
Flaunting curves
Source: Nia Sharma Instagram
Nia Sharma is boldly flaunting her backless blue bikini as she relaxes on the beach
Enjoying the beach
Source: Nia Sharma Instagram
Get ready to be awestruck as Nia Sharma looks sizzling in a black flared and strappy short dress covered in sand
Covered in sand
Source: Nia Sharma Instagram
There is nothing like too much red for the gorgeous Nia Sharma as she stuns in a bright red off shoulder bikini
Sizzling in red
Source: Nia Sharma Instagram
Nia is seen soaking up the sun in a pink and black monokini with backless design
Soaking up vitamin D
Source: Nia Sharma Instagram
Nia Sharma looks like a dream in the white off shoulder top and buttoned skirt with gorgeous curls
Dreamy in white
Source: Nia Sharma Instagram
The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 fame is creating beach fashion trends with a black sports bra and blue net tulle skirt
Tulle girl
Source: Nia Sharma Instagram
Nia Sharma looks stunning in a printed red designer bikini with a floral design shrug
Hot red bikini
