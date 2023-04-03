Nia Sharma's unique style quotient
Sakshi Malu
Fashion
APRIL 03, 2023
Source: Nia Sharma Instagram
Nia never shies away to experiment with looks and here's her donning a strapless flower design white top on denim skirt
Outing look
Source: Nia Sharma Instagram
The Naagin 3 actress took a modern turn to her sharara look by going with a side slit corset style top
Going Traditional
Source: Nia Sharma Instagram
Party rocker
This semi-see through black treggings paired with a crop top gives an urban chic look to Nia
Source: Nia Sharma Instagram
Nia flaunts her curves in a aesthetic way donning this pink bralette top over her white boyfriend jeans
Experimental Fashion
Source: Nia Sharma Instagram
Nia goes for a one shoulder crochet black midi dress keeping her tresses midparted. She completed her look with cat eyed sunglasses and a stylish bag
Black Love
Source: Nia Sharma Instagram
Nia enjoys her moments in this edgy sporty look which she captioned as "The Marilyn Monroe kinda vibe"
Sporty Vibes
Source: Nia Sharma Instagram
Nia looks captivating in this all black look
Source: Nia Sharma Instagram
Nia flaunts this denim over denim look like a pro
Denim over Denim
Source: Nia Sharma Instagram
Nia Looks enchanting in this lace top and black shorts outfit. To add to her look, she paired high boots
Lace It up
Source: Nia Sharma Instagram
Nia looks lovely in this blue hued kaftan while in the sand. Adding her own style touch, she donned this look with a pink leather belt
Beach look
