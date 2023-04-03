Heading 3

Nia Sharma's unique style quotient 

APRIL 03, 2023

Source: Nia Sharma Instagram

Nia never shies away to experiment with looks and here's her donning a strapless flower design white top on denim skirt

Outing look

Source: Nia Sharma Instagram

The Naagin 3 actress took a modern turn to her sharara look by going with a side slit corset style top

Going Traditional

Source: Nia Sharma Instagram 

Party rocker

This semi-see through black treggings paired with a crop top gives an urban chic look to Nia

Source: Nia Sharma Instagram 

Nia flaunts her curves in a aesthetic way donning this pink bralette top over her white boyfriend jeans

Experimental Fashion

Source: Nia Sharma Instagram

Nia goes for a one shoulder crochet black midi dress keeping her tresses midparted. She completed her look with cat eyed sunglasses and a stylish bag

Black Love

Source: Nia Sharma Instagram

Nia enjoys her moments in this edgy sporty look which she captioned as "The Marilyn Monroe kinda vibe"

 Sporty Vibes

Source: Nia Sharma Instagram

Nia looks captivating in this all black look

Hot Mess

Source: Nia Sharma Instagram

Nia flaunts this denim over denim look like a pro

Denim over Denim

Source: Nia Sharma Instagram

Nia Looks enchanting in this lace top and black shorts outfit. To add to her look, she paired high boots

Lace It up

Source: Nia Sharma Instagram

Nia looks lovely in this blue hued kaftan while in the sand. Adding her own style touch, she donned this look with a pink leather belt 

Beach look

