Heading 3

Nia Sharma’s
voguish pink ensembles 

                  pinkvilla 

Pramila Mandal

NOV 24, 2022

FASHION

Image Source- Nia Sharma Instagram 

Nia’s pink co-ord set and that her gaze can simply sweep anyone off their feet!

Dazzling

Image Source- Nia Sharma Instagram 

Take cues from Nia on how to make heads turn with your airport looks! The actress looks beautiful in this pink casual dress 

Super Chic

Image Source- Nia Sharma Instagram 

Nia’s sizzling look is packed with oomph and she flaunts her physique 

Bewitching 

Image Source- Nia Sharma Instagram 

Putting her best fashion foot forward, Nia looks date ready in this shining pink short dress, and we absolutely love it!

Snazzy Girl

Video Source- Nia Sharma Instagram 

We can’t get enough of Nia’s stunning pink monokini and her jaw-dropping toned body

Flirty Fire Fabulous

Image Source- Nia Sharma Instagram 

Serving another fabulous look in a pink chic outfit, Nia proves her endless love for this colour

Pretty Lady

Image Source- Nia Sharma Instagram 

Oh boy! You’ll agree when we say that Nia is here to make hearts skip a beat with sizzling looks

Beach babe

Image Source- Nia Sharma Instagram 

Rocking this cute pleated pink skirt and top, Nia looks spectacular as she admires herself

Super Cute

Image Source- Nia Sharma Instagram 

Draped in this pink-hued saree, Nia exudes charm and looks regal as she poses in it

Ethnic love

Image Source- Nia Sharma Instagram 

Nia is here to steal the show with her stunning thigh-high slit outfit, and we are stunned by her beauty and amazing sartorial choice

Ready to rock

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here