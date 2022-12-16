Nia Sharma's winter
vouge looks
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
DEC 16, 2022
FASHION
Image Sharma- Nia Sharma Instagram
Monochrome look
Nia Sharma goes bold in this black crop top paired with an overcoat
Image Sharma- Nia Sharma Instagram
Naagin 4 actress seems to be having a gala time by herself as she danced around with devil hairband
Groovy in overcoat
Image Sharma- Nia Sharma Instagram
The white crop jacket paired with a white mini skirt enhances Nia Sharma's style
Stunner in crop jacket
Image Sharma- Nia Sharma Instagram
Get cool and comfy look this winter season with Nia Sharma’s bright pink sweatshirt and pants
Bubbly pink sweatshirt
Image Sharma- Nia Sharma Instagram
Enjoy the serene view from the hilltop in style with an all white outfit and a brown furry jacket for warmth
Furry story
Image Sharma- Nia Sharma Instagram
Want to get a snazzy yet comfy look for winters, then opt for Nia Sharma’s oversized white sweatshirt and pants
Oversize in style
Image Sharma- Nia Sharma Instagram
Enjoy the cold weather and snow and don’t forget to look cute with a blue snug jacket and skirt set
Icy blue babe
Image Sharma- Nia Sharma Instagram
Get the fabulous diva look for winter parties wearing an all-black outfit and bright red puffy jacket
Crop jacket pairing
Image Sharma- Nia Sharma Instagram
Make your Paris fashion dream come true with stunner pink blazer dress and high heels
Elegant diva in blazer dress
Image source- Devoleena Bhattacharjee instagram
Nia Sharma has the perfect new year party look for you by pairing co-ords and black blazer, along with heeled boots
Never go wrong with black
