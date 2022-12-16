Heading 3

Nia Sharma's winter
vouge looks

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi Srivastava

DEC 16, 2022

FASHION

Image Sharma- Nia Sharma Instagram

Monochrome look 

Nia Sharma goes bold in this black crop top paired with an overcoat

Image Sharma- Nia Sharma Instagram

Naagin 4 actress seems to be having a gala time by herself as she danced around with devil hairband

Groovy in overcoat 

Image Sharma- Nia Sharma Instagram

The white crop jacket paired with a white mini skirt enhances Nia Sharma's style

Stunner in crop jacket 

Image Sharma- Nia Sharma Instagram

Get cool and comfy look this winter season with Nia Sharma’s bright pink sweatshirt and pants

Bubbly pink sweatshirt 

Image Sharma- Nia Sharma Instagram

Enjoy the serene view from the hilltop in style with an all white outfit and a brown furry jacket for warmth

Furry story 

Image Sharma- Nia Sharma Instagram

Want to get a snazzy yet comfy look for winters, then opt for Nia Sharma’s oversized white sweatshirt and pants

Oversize in style

Image Sharma- Nia Sharma Instagram

Enjoy the cold weather and snow and don’t forget to look cute with a blue snug jacket and skirt set

Icy blue babe

Image Sharma- Nia Sharma Instagram

Get the fabulous diva look for winter parties wearing an all-black outfit and bright red puffy jacket

Crop jacket pairing 

Image Sharma- Nia Sharma Instagram

Make your Paris fashion dream come true with stunner pink blazer dress and high heels

Elegant diva in blazer dress

Image source- Devoleena Bhattacharjee instagram

Nia Sharma has the perfect new year party look for you by pairing co-ords and black blazer, along with heeled boots

Never go wrong with black

