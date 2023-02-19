Nia to Aamna: Celeb approved monokinis
FEB 19, 2023
Source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina Dilaik gave us major beachwear goals as she showed off her toned body in black swimsuit
Rubina Dilaik
Source- Nia Sharma Instagram
Nia Sharma had us stunned in a bright pink monokini that featured side slits flaunting her perfect waist
Nia Sharma
Source- Jennifer Winget Instagram
Our favourite, Jennifer Winget coordinated with the blue sea in a matching striped monokini
Jennifer Winget
Source- Sunny Leone Instagram
Sunny Leone posed in a risqué outfit that featured a cut out design black monokini with black sunnies
Sunny Leone
Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
Shraddha Arya wore a neon monokini as she posed by the rocks on the beach
Shraddha Arya
Source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Ankita Lokhande is offering country girl vibe in a checker and frill design monokini with a straw hat
Ankita Lokhande
Source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Jasmin Bhasin opted for the classic black monokini as she charmed us with her natural beauty
Jasmin Bhasin
Source- Aamna Sharif Instagram
The gorgeous Aamna Sharif raised the temperature as she posed in a bright orange cut out monokini
Aamna Sharif
Source- Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy looked absolutely breathtaking as she donned a black monokini featuring criss-cross patterned loops on the sides
Mouni Roy
