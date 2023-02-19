Heading 3

Nia to Aamna: Celeb approved monokinis

Source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina Dilaik gave us major beachwear goals as she showed off her toned body in black swimsuit

Rubina Dilaik

Source- Nia Sharma Instagram

Nia Sharma had us stunned in a bright pink monokini that featured side slits flaunting her perfect waist

Nia Sharma

Source- Jennifer Winget Instagram

Our favourite, Jennifer Winget coordinated with the blue sea in a matching striped monokini

Jennifer Winget

Source- Sunny Leone Instagram

Sunny Leone posed in a risqué outfit that featured a cut out design black monokini with black sunnies

Sunny Leone 

Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram

Shraddha Arya wore a neon monokini as she posed by the rocks on the beach

Shraddha Arya

Source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Ankita Lokhande is offering country girl vibe in a checker and frill design monokini with a straw hat

Ankita Lokhande

Source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin opted for the classic black monokini as she charmed us with her natural beauty

Jasmin Bhasin

Source- Aamna Sharif Instagram

The gorgeous Aamna Sharif raised the temperature as she posed in a bright orange cut out monokini

Aamna Sharif 

Source- Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni Roy looked absolutely breathtaking as she donned a black monokini featuring criss-cross patterned loops on the sides

Mouni Roy 

