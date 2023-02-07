Nia to Jannat:
Valentine’s day looks
Image Source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram
The Balika Vadhu 2 actress looks adorable in a frill detail and off shoulder short dress with balloon sleeves
Shivangi Joshi
Image Source- Navneet Vishwakarma Instagram
Palak Tiwari has sported a royal look with an off-shoulder bright red floor-length dress with a high slit
Palak Tiwari
Video Source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Get the stylish airport look like Rubina Dilaik as she wore a turtle neck red dress with a slit
Rubina Dilaik
Image Source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
The Bigg Boss 14 fame looks sizzling in a shiny halter neck and high slit dress with wavy hair
Jasmin Bhasin
Image Source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Ankita Lokhande has donned a retro look with a red velvet slit dress and floral lace on the borders
Ankita Lokhande
source- Nia Sharma Instagram
The actress has worn a chic red bodycon short dress which she paired with white sneakers
Nia Sharma
Image Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Surbhi Chandna looks like a fashion diva as she wore a cutout design dress with a black broad belt
Surbhi Chandna
Image Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant looks stunner in a bodycon and bandage design dress
Jannat Zubair
Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
The Kundali Bhagya actress is flaunting her toned physique in a bodycon satin halter neck red coloured dress
Shraddha Arya
