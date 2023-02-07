Heading 3

Nia to Jannat:
Valentine’s day looks

Arushi Srivastava

Fashion

FEB 07, 2023

Image Source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram

The Balika Vadhu 2 actress looks adorable in a frill detail and off shoulder short dress with balloon sleeves

Shivangi Joshi

Image Source- Navneet Vishwakarma Instagram

Palak Tiwari has sported a royal look with an off-shoulder bright red floor-length dress with a high slit

Palak Tiwari

Video Source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Get the stylish airport look like Rubina Dilaik as she wore a turtle neck red dress with a slit

Rubina Dilaik

Image Source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

The Bigg Boss 14 fame looks sizzling in a shiny halter neck and high slit dress with wavy hair

Jasmin Bhasin

Image Source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Ankita Lokhande has donned a retro look with a red velvet slit dress and floral lace on the borders

Ankita Lokhande

source- Nia Sharma Instagram

The actress has worn a chic red bodycon short dress which she paired with white sneakers

Nia Sharma

Image Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Surbhi Chandna looks like a fashion diva as she wore a cutout design dress with a black broad belt

Surbhi Chandna

Image Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant looks stunner in a bodycon and bandage design dress

Jannat Zubair

Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram

The Kundali Bhagya actress is flaunting her toned physique in a bodycon satin halter neck red coloured dress

Shraddha Arya

