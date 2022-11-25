Nia to Jasmin:
Divas acing beige outfits
NOV 25, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram
This diva always manages to amaze us and looks drop-dead gorgeous as she strikes a pose in a beige corset dress
Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni opts for a beige co-ord set and redefines beauty effortlessly while she poses here
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
The angel from heaven is here to make your hearts swoon with her sartorial choices! Watch Nikki slay in a beige plunging neckline gown
Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram
To see Shraddha in this beige shining embellished lehenga is a vision to behold! The diva looks breathtaking as she grooves here
Image source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Jasmin’s beige look is packed with elegance and grace, and we love how she never fails to impress us with such gorgeous pictures
Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Clad in this beige co-ord set, Ankita dishes out major beige outfit goals and we are taking notes!
Image source: Krystle Dsouza Instagram
This diva can definitely sweep anyone off their feet with her jaw-dropping look in a bodycon beige co-ord outfit
Image source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Defining this look as risqué would be an understatement! Shweta nailed the trend as she donned an all-beige look
Image source: Palak Tiwari Instagram
Shweta’s daughter Palak is a step ahead when it comes to hopping on trends and looks gorgeous in a beige corset bodycon dress
Image source: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Hotness Alert! Tejasswi raises oomph in this corset bodycon dress and it is a stunning sight to behold!
