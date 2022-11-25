Heading 3

Nia to Jasmin:
Divas acing beige outfits

Pramila Mandal

NOV 25, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram

This diva always manages to amaze us and looks drop-dead gorgeous as she strikes a pose in a beige corset dress

Nia Sharma

Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni opts for a beige co-ord set and redefines beauty effortlessly while she poses here

Mouni Roy

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

The angel from heaven is here to make your hearts swoon with her sartorial choices! Watch Nikki slay in a beige plunging neckline gown

Nikki Tamboli

Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

To see Shraddha in this beige shining embellished lehenga is a vision to behold! The diva looks breathtaking as she grooves here 

Shraddha Arya

Image source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

Jasmin’s beige look is packed with elegance and grace, and we love how she never fails to impress us with such gorgeous pictures

Jasmin Bhasin

Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Clad in this beige co-ord set, Ankita dishes out major beige outfit goals and we are taking notes!

Ankita Lokhande

Image source: Krystle Dsouza Instagram

This diva can definitely sweep anyone off their feet with her jaw-dropping look in a bodycon beige co-ord outfit

Krystle Dsouza

Image source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Defining this look as risqué would be an understatement! Shweta nailed the trend as she donned an all-beige look

Shweta Tiwari

Image source: Palak Tiwari Instagram

Shweta’s daughter Palak is a step ahead when it comes to hopping on trends and looks gorgeous in a beige corset bodycon dress

Palak Tiwari

Image source: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Hotness Alert! Tejasswi raises oomph in this corset bodycon dress and it is a stunning sight to behold!

Tejasswi Prakash

