Nia to Mouni: Actresses in red saree

TELEVISION

Arushi Srivastava

JAN 17, 2023

Image Source - Nia Sharma Instagram

The actress has worn a bright red saree with a backless blouse and pearl earrings

Nia Sharma 

Image source - Vipul Jadhav

The Brahmastra fame has a royal look in an embellished blouse and shiny saree

Mouni Roy

Image source - Surbhi Chandna instagram

The actress looks fashionable in a gota work saree with an embellished off-shoulder blouse

Surbhi Chandna

Image source - Bhupi Majethya

The actress has a marvelous lookin a bright red saree with golden self work all over it

Tina Datta

The actress has worn a traditional print red saree with the designer borders and a plain red blouse

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Image source - Devoleena Bhattacharjee instagram

Image source - Rubina Dilaik instagram

The actress is acing the party look with a stylish pleated saree paired with a statement kundan necklace

Rubina Dilaik

Image source - Ankita Lokhande instagram 

The actress looks fashionable in a floral print and frill work saree with an halter-neck blouse

Ankita Lokhande

Image source - Disha Parmar instagram

The actress has donned a new bride lookwith a pearl bright red silk saree with pearl choker set

Disha Parmar

Image source - Shweta Tiwari instagram

Shweta Tiwari looks stunning in a lovely all over print red sareewith an embellished blouse

Shweta Tiwari

