Nia to Munmun:
Actress in braids

JAN 8, 2023

FASHION

Image source - Rubina Dilaik Instagram

The actress looks fashionable in a double sided braids with middle parting

Rubina Dilaik 

Video source - Jannat Zubair Instagram

The Tu Aashiqui fame looks gorgeous in a Patiala suit paired with a long braid

Jannat Zubair 

Video source - Ankita Lokhande Instagram

The actress has sported a simple chikankari work kurta with a braided hairstyle for the video

Ankita Lokhande 

Image source - Nia Sharma Instagram

The actress looks stunning as she braided the front part of her hair and got it coloured pink

Nia Sharma 

Video Source - Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

The actress has donned the perfect Patiala look with her gorgeous braided long hair and lavender suit

Shehnaaz Gill 

Image source - Munmun Dutta Instagram

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress has sported a lovely long braid with beautiful hair accessory

Munmun Dutta 

Video source - Shivangi Joshi Instagram

The actress looks very cute in two long braids as she danced in the video

Shivangi Joshi 

Video source - Shraddha Arya Instagram

The actress looks like a stylish diva in an orange gown and a long braided ponytail

Shraddha Arya 

Image source - Ajay Kadam Instagram

The actress has donned two long braids along with an embellished lehenga

Mouni Roy 

