Nia to Munmun:
Actress in braids
Arushi Srivastava
JAN 8, 2023
FASHION
Image source - Rubina Dilaik Instagram
The actress looks fashionable in a double sided braids with middle parting
Rubina Dilaik
Video source - Jannat Zubair Instagram
The Tu Aashiqui fame looks gorgeous in a Patiala suit paired with a long braid
Jannat Zubair
Video source - Ankita Lokhande Instagram
The actress has sported a simple chikankari work kurta with a braided hairstyle for the video
Ankita Lokhande
Image source - Nia Sharma Instagram
The actress looks stunning as she braided the front part of her hair and got it coloured pink
Nia Sharma
Video Source - Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
The actress has donned the perfect Patiala look with her gorgeous braided long hair and lavender suit
Shehnaaz Gill
Image source - Munmun Dutta Instagram
The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress has sported a lovely long braid with beautiful hair accessory
Munmun Dutta
Video source - Shivangi Joshi Instagram
The actress looks very cute in two long braids as she danced in the video
Shivangi Joshi
Video source - Shraddha Arya Instagram
The actress looks like a stylish diva in an orange gown and a long braided ponytail
Shraddha Arya
Image source - Ajay Kadam Instagram
The actress has donned two long braids along with an embellished lehenga
Mouni Roy
