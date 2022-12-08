Heading 3

Nia to Rashami:
Divas in leather fits

                  pinkvilla 

Pramila Mandal

DEC 8, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram

Nia Sharma 

Nia’s strapless leather dress, sheer beauty and confidence are truly bewitching and we are sure you agree with it

Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram

The stunner never fails to impress and Mouni has proved this as she poses in this stylish top and leather pants and boots

Mouni Roy

Image source: Rahul Jhangiani Instagram

‘She blooms wild and burns bright’ says Aamna and we agree as the diva is soaring the temperature with such mesmerizing looks

Aamna Sharif

Image source: Hina Khan Instagram

Hina has her fashion game on point and she looks absolutely stunning as she strikes a pose in this leather top and skit

Hina Khan

Image source: Krystle Dsouza Instagram

Keeping her outfit classy yet comfy, Krystle dished out winter outfit ideas as she opted for a hoodie and paired it with leather pants

Krystle Dsouza

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Decked up in this leather costume, Surbhi manages to win our hearts with her stylish look 

Surbhi Chandna

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Defining this look as risqué would be an understatement! Nikki nailed the trend as she donned a thigh-high slit skirt on a stunning blouse

Nikki Tamboli

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

When it comes to power dressing, Rubina hasn’t missed a beat serving striking looks like these and we are taking notes

Rubina Dilaik

Image source: Rashami Desai Instagram

Oh boy! This diva can definitely sweep anyone off their feet with such a jaw-dropping look

Rashami Desai

Image source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

Fashion Queen Jasmin Bhasin makes us go wow as she effortlessly sports her leather shirt on denim and looks stunning

Jasmin Bhasin

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here