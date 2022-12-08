Nia to Rashami:
Divas in leather fits
Pramila Mandal
DEC 8, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram
Nia Sharma
Nia’s strapless leather dress, sheer beauty and confidence are truly bewitching and we are sure you agree with it
Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram
The stunner never fails to impress and Mouni has proved this as she poses in this stylish top and leather pants and boots
Mouni Roy
Image source: Rahul Jhangiani Instagram
‘She blooms wild and burns bright’ says Aamna and we agree as the diva is soaring the temperature with such mesmerizing looks
Aamna Sharif
Image source: Hina Khan Instagram
Hina has her fashion game on point and she looks absolutely stunning as she strikes a pose in this leather top and skit
Hina Khan
Image source: Krystle Dsouza Instagram
Keeping her outfit classy yet comfy, Krystle dished out winter outfit ideas as she opted for a hoodie and paired it with leather pants
Krystle Dsouza
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Decked up in this leather costume, Surbhi manages to win our hearts with her stylish look
Surbhi Chandna
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Defining this look as risqué would be an understatement! Nikki nailed the trend as she donned a thigh-high slit skirt on a stunning blouse
Nikki Tamboli
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
When it comes to power dressing, Rubina hasn’t missed a beat serving striking looks like these and we are taking notes
Rubina Dilaik
Image source: Rashami Desai Instagram
Oh boy! This diva can definitely sweep anyone off their feet with such a jaw-dropping look
Rashami Desai
Image source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Fashion Queen Jasmin Bhasin makes us go wow as she effortlessly sports her leather shirt on denim and looks stunning
Jasmin Bhasin
