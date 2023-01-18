Nia to Rubina:
Divas dazzle in sequins
Video Source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
The Bigg Boss 14 fame looks stunning in this black sequin short dress
Jasmin Bhasin
Image Source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram
The only song that comes to our minds upon watching her is, ‘Oh baby, be my Valentine!’
Shivangi Joshi
Video Source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
The actress looks sizzling in a sequin work and fringed detailed bodycon dress
Rubina Dilaik
Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
The Kundali Bhagya actress has got the perfect party look with shimmery silver saree and blouse
Shraddha Arya
The actress looks like a twinkling star as she poses in a sequin work silver collared top and high waist pants set
Tejasswi Prakash
Image Source- Visual Affairs
Image Source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
The Pavitra Rishta actress looks fabulous in this golden sequin work gown with a black pullover
Ankita Lokhande
Image Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Surbhi Chandna dazzles in this all-golden look
Surbhi Chandna
Image Source- Nia Sharma Instagram
Seen recently in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Nia Sharma flaunts her curves in black sequin slit lehenga choli
Nia Sharma
Image Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
The social media queen spells elegance in this green sequin saree and sleeveless blouse
Jannat Zubair
