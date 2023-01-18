Heading 3

Nia to Rubina:
 Divas dazzle in sequins

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi Srivastava

jan  18, 2023

FASHION

Video Source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

The Bigg Boss 14 fame looks stunning in this black sequin short dress 

Jasmin Bhasin

Image Source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram

The only song that comes to our minds upon watching her is, ‘Oh baby, be my Valentine!’

Shivangi Joshi

Video Source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

The actress looks sizzling in a sequin work and fringed detailed bodycon dress

Rubina Dilaik

Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram

The Kundali Bhagya actress has got the perfect party look with shimmery silver saree and blouse

Shraddha Arya

The actress looks like a twinkling star as she poses in a sequin work silver collared top and high waist pants set

Tejasswi Prakash

Image Source- Visual Affairs

Image Source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram

The Pavitra Rishta actress looks fabulous in this golden sequin work gown with a black pullover

Ankita Lokhande

Image Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Surbhi Chandna dazzles in this all-golden look

Surbhi Chandna

Image Source- Nia Sharma Instagram

Seen recently in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Nia Sharma flaunts her curves in black sequin slit lehenga choli

Nia Sharma

Image Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

The  social media queen spells elegance in this green sequin saree and sleeveless blouse

Jannat Zubair

