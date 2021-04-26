Nickyanka's glamorous couple style April 26, 2021
For the 2021 Oscar nominations ceremony, Priyanka Chopra Jonas picked a blue midi dress by Greta Constantine, while Nick opted for a bright yellow Dolce and Gabbana suit Credits: Getty Images
And for the BAFTA Awards 2021, ‘The White Tiger’ actress wore a red blazer and a pair of white trousers. And Nick played it safe in a Giorgio Armani tux Credits: Getty Images
At the Cannes 2019 event, the power couple twinned in white. While PeeCee wore a strapless, tiered gown by Georges Hobeika, Nick rocked a white suit by Berluti Credits: Getty Images
For Dior's couture show, Priyanka walked in along with husband Nick Jonas. The actress picked a Grecian-style green dress and the singer wore a bomber jacket with a pair of satin trousers Credits: Getty Images
Priyanka and Nick were also spotted in their off-duty look in NYC where the former donned a sage green floral jumpsuit while the latter sported casual pants and a full sleeve t-shirt Credits: Getty Images
Keeping things comfy, Priyanka picked out an orange turtleneck sweater and a white pair of loose pants. And Nick wore a grey hoodie with black track pants and a New York Yankees cap Credits: Getty Images
Nick and Priyanka made another stunning appearance together. Priyanka looked ravishing in a black satin dress while nick looked dapper in a brown suit Credits: Getty Images
Twinning in black, the couple wowed us with another of their bold looks. PeeCee chose to wear a shimmery black dress while Nick opted for black jeans and a black and white denim jacket Credits: Getty Images
At the 62nd Grammy Awards, Priyanka Chopra opted for a navel-baring ivory Ralph and Russo gown and Nick Jonas complimented his star wife’s look in an all-gold formal number Credits: Getty Images
The desi girl and ‘videshi’ guy are definitely the HIT couple in the global arena. And so is their choice in fashion
