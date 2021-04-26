Nickyanka's glamorous couple style

April 26, 2021

For the 2021 Oscar nominations ceremony, Priyanka Chopra Jonas picked a blue midi dress by Greta Constantine, while Nick opted for a bright yellow Dolce and Gabbana suit

And for the BAFTA Awards 2021, ‘The White Tiger’ actress wore a red blazer and a pair of white trousers. And Nick played it safe in a Giorgio Armani tux

At the Cannes 2019 event, the power couple twinned in white. While PeeCee wore a strapless, tiered gown by Georges Hobeika, Nick rocked a white suit by Berluti

For Dior's couture show, Priyanka walked in along with husband Nick Jonas. The actress picked a Grecian-style green dress and the singer wore a bomber jacket with a pair of satin trousers

Priyanka and Nick were also spotted in their off-duty look in NYC where the former donned a sage green floral jumpsuit while the latter sported casual pants and a full sleeve t-shirt

Keeping things comfy, Priyanka picked out an orange turtleneck sweater and a white pair of loose pants. And Nick wore a grey hoodie with black track pants and a New York Yankees cap
Nick and Priyanka made another stunning appearance together. Priyanka looked ravishing in a black satin dress while nick looked dapper in a brown suit

Twinning in black, the couple wowed us with another of their bold looks. PeeCee chose to wear a shimmery black dress while Nick opted for black jeans and a black and white denim jacket

At the 62nd Grammy Awards, Priyanka Chopra opted for a navel-baring ivory Ralph and Russo gown and Nick Jonas complimented his star wife’s look in an all-gold formal number

The desi girl and ‘videshi’ guy are definitely the HIT couple in the global arena. And so is their choice in fashion

