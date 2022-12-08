Nicki Minaj's iconic style moments
Surabhi Redkar
DEC 08, 2022
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Metal Dress
Nicki Minaj wore a metallic dress with a face mask way before it became cooler as she attended the VMAs in 2011
Nicki Minaj attended Grammys 2012 in a gigantic red Versace gown with black beads, red satin gloves and a blonde wig
Vatican Inspiration
At the 2017 VMAs, Nicki Minaj walked the red carpet sporting a pink latex jumpsuit and it remains one of her iconic looks till today
Latex Jumpsuit
Nicki Minaj attended the 2011 Grammy Awards sporting an eye-catching leopard-print bubble dress by Givenchy with matching gloves and leggings
Animal Print
Nicki Minaj took the red carpet by storm at Met Gala 2018 with her dramatic look in a red and black Oscar De La Renta gown
Met Gala 2018
Nicki Minaj pulled off a risque look as she stepped out in a black lace bodysuit for a 2016 philanthropic concert
Lace Bodysuit
The rapper looked stunning at the 2016 Video Music Awards as she donned a blue sheer gown on the red carpet
Sheer Gown
Nicki Minaj stylishly rocked a golden gown with sheer panels and a plunging neckline at the 2015 VMAs
Gold Dress
Another addition to Nicki Minaj's dramatic outfits also happens to be this red Marc Jacobs gown with voluminous sleeves
Red Gown
Nicki Minaj's love for voluminous gowns is evident with this Alexandre Vauthier Couture strapless tiger-print gown
Tiger Print
