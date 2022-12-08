Heading 3

Nicki Minaj's iconic style moments

                  pinkvilla 

Surabhi Redkar

DEC 08, 2022

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Metal Dress

Nicki Minaj wore a metallic dress with a face mask way before it became cooler as she attended the VMAs in 2011

Image: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj attended Grammys 2012 in a gigantic red Versace gown with black beads, red satin gloves and a blonde wig

Vatican Inspiration

Image: Getty Images

At the 2017 VMAs, Nicki Minaj walked the red carpet sporting a pink latex jumpsuit and it remains one of her iconic looks till today

Latex Jumpsuit

Image: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj attended the 2011 Grammy Awards sporting an eye-catching leopard-print bubble dress by Givenchy with matching gloves and leggings

Animal Print

Image: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj took the red carpet by storm at Met Gala 2018 with her dramatic look in a red and black Oscar De La Renta gown

Met Gala 2018

Image: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj pulled off a risque look as she stepped out in a black lace bodysuit for a 2016 philanthropic concert

Lace Bodysuit

Image: Getty Images

The rapper looked stunning at the 2016 Video Music Awards as she donned a blue sheer gown on the red carpet

Sheer Gown

Image: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj stylishly rocked a golden gown with sheer panels and a plunging neckline at the 2015 VMAs

Gold Dress

Image: Getty Images

Another addition to Nicki Minaj's dramatic outfits also happens to be this red Marc Jacobs gown with voluminous sleeves

Red Gown

Image: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj's love for voluminous gowns is evident with this Alexandre Vauthier Couture strapless tiger-print gown

Tiger Print 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here