Hitarthi Shah
Fashion
MAY 20, 2023
Nidhhi Agerwal's gorgeous saree collection
Image : Nidhhi Agerwal’s Instagram
Nidhhi is a glam queen in a striking gold gorgeous hand embroidered blood red hued saree
Glam queen
Image : Nidhhi Agerwal’s Instagram
Nidhhi is a vision in this sheer embroidered saree
Spectacular
Image : Nidhhi Agerwal’s Instagram
Iconic Choices
Nidhhi looks iconic in semi sheer saree with a one-shoulder blouse flaunting her curves
Image : Nidhhi Agerwal’s Instagram
Nidhhi redefines elegance in pristine white saree with heavily embellished mirror pieces border
White love
Image : Nidhhi Agerwal’s Instagram
Nidhhi looks straight out of a painting in gorgeous green saree with golden embroidery on blouse
Graceful
Image : Nidhhi Agerwal’s Instagram
Nidhhi looks radiant in the red saree paired with matching blouse and puffed up sleeves
Radiant
Image : Nidhhi Agerwal’s Instagram
The actress shells out major fashion goals and can be seen slaying in this organza saree
Print lover
Image : Nidhhi Agerwal’s Instagram
Nidhhi Agerwal looks ravishing in bright yellow saree with a basic cut-out blouse and minimalistic jewelry
Fashionista
Image : Nidhhi Agerwal’s Instagram
Nidhhi opted for a traditional pink Kanjeevaram saree with peacock motifs and contrasting blue and gold border paired with a sleeveless blouse
Colourful
She looks like a million bucks in shimmery saree with deep neck sequins embellished blouse
Glamourous
Image : Nidhhi Agerwal’s Instagram
