Hitarthi Shah

Fashion

MAY 20, 2023

Nidhhi Agerwal's gorgeous saree collection

Image : Nidhhi Agerwal’s Instagram

Nidhhi is a glam queen in a striking gold gorgeous hand embroidered blood red hued saree

Glam queen

Image : Nidhhi Agerwal’s Instagram

Nidhhi is a vision in this sheer embroidered saree

Spectacular

Image : Nidhhi Agerwal’s Instagram

Iconic Choices

Nidhhi looks iconic in semi sheer saree with a one-shoulder blouse flaunting her curves 

Image : Nidhhi Agerwal’s Instagram

Nidhhi redefines elegance in pristine white saree with heavily embellished mirror pieces border

White love

Image : Nidhhi Agerwal’s Instagram

Nidhhi looks straight out of a painting in gorgeous green saree with golden embroidery on blouse

Graceful

Image : Nidhhi Agerwal’s Instagram

Nidhhi looks radiant in the red saree paired with matching blouse and puffed up sleeves

Radiant

Image : Nidhhi Agerwal’s Instagram

The actress shells out major fashion goals and can be seen slaying in this organza saree

Print lover

Image : Nidhhi Agerwal’s Instagram

Nidhhi Agerwal looks ravishing in bright yellow saree with a basic cut-out blouse and minimalistic jewelry

Fashionista

Image : Nidhhi Agerwal’s Instagram

Nidhhi opted for a traditional pink Kanjeevaram saree with peacock motifs and contrasting blue and gold border paired with a sleeveless blouse

Colourful

She looks like a million bucks in shimmery saree with deep neck sequins embellished blouse

Glamourous

Image : Nidhhi Agerwal’s Instagram

