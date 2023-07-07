Heading 3

 Hitarthi Shah

Fashion

JULY 07, 2023

Niharika Konidela acing ethnic fits

Image: Niharika Konidela’s Instagram

The Oka Manasu actor looked dreamy in a deep purple saree 

Dreamy

Image: Niharika Konidela’s Instagram

Her gorgeous desi style in pistachio hue lustrous drape is on fleek

Desi Girl

Image: Niharika Konidela’s Instagram

Regal Charm

The star exudes royalty in the heavily embellished lehenga with pearls and floral motifs

Image: Niharika Konidela’s Instagram

She is a glam queen in the pink and orange lehenga. She gives a retro look with the dangling earring and a braid

Vintage vibes

Image: Niharika Konidela’s Instagram

Niharika is a vision of glittering beauty and modern charm in the green fit paired with a sheer cape

Ravishing 

Image: Niharika Konidela’s Instagram

Niharika looks timeless in hand embroidered cherry red jacket paired with an embroidered bustier and palazzo

Beauty

Image: Niharika Konidela’s Instagram

Niharika looks classic in a black drape with embroidered floral blouse paired with a waist belt to accentuate the curves

Beauty in Black

Image: Niharika Konidela’s Instagram

She looked resplendent in the mustard yellow sharara set from Anita Dongre

Radiant

Image: Niharika Konidela’s Instagram

Niharika is a sight to behold in the white blouse with puffed sleeves and a pink lehenga

Pastel hues

Image: Niharika Konidela’s Instagram

She turned heads in a heavily embellished navy blue lehenga paired with an organza dupatta

Contemporary

