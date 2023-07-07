pinkvilla
Hitarthi Shah
Fashion
JULY 07, 2023
Niharika Konidela acing ethnic fits
Image: Niharika Konidela’s Instagram
The Oka Manasu actor looked dreamy in a deep purple saree
Dreamy
Image: Niharika Konidela’s Instagram
Her gorgeous desi style in pistachio hue lustrous drape is on fleek
Desi Girl
Image: Niharika Konidela’s Instagram
Regal Charm
The star exudes royalty in the heavily embellished lehenga with pearls and floral motifs
Image: Niharika Konidela’s Instagram
She is a glam queen in the pink and orange lehenga. She gives a retro look with the dangling earring and a braid
Vintage vibes
Image: Niharika Konidela’s Instagram
Niharika is a vision of glittering beauty and modern charm in the green fit paired with a sheer cape
Ravishing
Image: Niharika Konidela’s Instagram
Niharika looks timeless in hand embroidered cherry red jacket paired with an embroidered bustier and palazzo
Beauty
Image: Niharika Konidela’s Instagram
Niharika looks classic in a black drape with embroidered floral blouse paired with a waist belt to accentuate the curves
Beauty in Black
Image: Niharika Konidela’s Instagram
She looked resplendent in the mustard yellow sharara set from Anita Dongre
Radiant
Image: Niharika Konidela’s Instagram
Niharika is a sight to behold in the white blouse with puffed sleeves and a pink lehenga
Pastel hues
Image: Niharika Konidela’s Instagram
She turned heads in a heavily embellished navy blue lehenga paired with an organza dupatta
Contemporary
