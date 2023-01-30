Heading 3

Arushi Srivastava

FASHION

JAN 30, 2023

Image Source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina Dilaik looks fashionable in a bodycon floral short dress with black sunglasses

Rubina Dilaik

Image Source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram

The actress is flaunting her gorgeous physique as she paired a white vest style top with blue denims

Nikki Tamboli

Image Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

The Beyhadh fame is dishing out her best looks as she posed in pink bandage style dress and black blazer

Jennifer Winget

Image Source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

The Bigg Boss 16 fame has kept her look chic and stunning with a body hugging and high slit dress with sunnies

Priyanka Choudhary

Image Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Naagin 6 star looks like a bombshell in a stylish pink co-ords set flaunting her toned abdomen

Tejasswi Prakash

Image Source- Jennifer Winget Instagram

Jennifer Winget is offering a visual treat for fans as she donned a crop top with stringed up orange skirt for beachy look

Jennifer Winget

Image Source- Nia Sharma Instagram

Nia Sharma is creating fashion goals as she posed in style wearing white full sleeves crop top and high waist trousers

Nia Sharma

Image Source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram

The Balika Vadhu 2 fame won hearts with her stylish athleisure look

Shivangi Joshi

Image Source- Erica Fernandes Instagram

Erica Fernandes is showing off her fit and fantastic body by wearing multicolored co-ords set

Erica Fernandes

