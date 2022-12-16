Nikki Tamboli
aces chic outfits
pinkvilla
Pramila Mandal
DEC 16, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Chic yet stylish
That stunning hot pink top is definitely a must-have! Nikki slays as she flaunted her super chic yet jaw-dropping look here
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Nikki flashed her heart-melting smile as she strike a pose here in a black and white dress
Diva in monochrome
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Slaying in polka printed ruched dress, Nikki defines her amazing fashion sense here
Fashionista
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Dressed in this one, Nikki is making a strong case and dishing out casual outfit goals
Gorgeous in Green!
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Though her washboard abs distract us here, her fashionable grey co-ord look is also commendable
Casual Affair
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
We totally love her sassy all-black look and confidence as she poses here
Snazzy look
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
‘Oh sweetie, you can’t unlove me’ says Nikki, and we agree as we can’t stop gazing at her sheer beauty
Vision in white
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Nikki’s fun-tastic pink crop top look and gorgeous smile is enough to make angels fall!
Fun and Fab
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Setting some high fashion bars, Nikki stuns here as she flaunts her lacy black top that she paired with a denim skirt
Trendsetter
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
That unbuttoned jeans, off-shoulder white crop top, and Nikki’s drop-dead gorgeous looks can sweep several off their feet
Picture Perfect
