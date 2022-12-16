Heading 3

Nikki Tamboli
aces chic outfits

Pramila Mandal

DEC 16, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Chic yet stylish

That stunning hot pink top is definitely a must-have! Nikki slays as she flaunted her super chic yet jaw-dropping look here 

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Nikki flashed her heart-melting smile as she strike a pose here in a black and white dress

Diva in monochrome 

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Slaying in polka printed ruched dress, Nikki defines her amazing fashion sense here

Fashionista

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Dressed in this one, Nikki is making a strong case and dishing out casual outfit goals 

Gorgeous in Green!

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Though her washboard abs distract us here, her fashionable grey co-ord look is also commendable 

Casual Affair

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

We totally love her sassy all-black look and confidence as she poses here

Snazzy look

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

‘Oh sweetie, you can’t unlove me’ says Nikki, and we agree as we can’t stop gazing at her sheer beauty

Vision in white

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Nikki’s fun-tastic pink crop top look and gorgeous smile is enough to make angels fall!

Fun and Fab

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Setting some high fashion bars, Nikki stuns here as she flaunts her lacy black top that she paired with a denim skirt

Trendsetter

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

That unbuttoned jeans, off-shoulder white crop top, and Nikki’s drop-dead gorgeous looks can sweep several off their feet

Picture Perfect

