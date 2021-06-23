best outfits
Nikki Tamboli June 23, 2021
Nikki Tamboli looks beautiful in a white sleeveless thigh-length one-piece having floral print all over the outfit
Nikki shares a sunkissed photo as she stands at the shore wearing a black two-piece swimwear
The actor poses for the camera wearing two-piece nightwear having frill sleeves and huge floral prints all over the outfit
Nikki Tamboli looks like a diva wearing a sleeveless deep V-neck white one-piece
Nikki Tamboli has her happy face on as she gets clicked wearing a blue colour tube dress with a ponytail
Nikki poses for the camera wearing a silver shimmery deep V-neck gown as she gets ready for the reality series, Bigg Boss 14
The actress gets clicked wearing a white crop top along with oversized jeans, giving us outfit goals for summer
The celebrity is wearing a lavender colour half-sleeved deep V-neck one-piece with having a small floral design printed all over the outfit
Nikki looks gorgeous posing for the camera wearing a full-sleeved floral outfit
Former BB contestant gets clicked while smiling at the camera wearing a sleeveless black velvet one-piece having a netted border
For more updates on Nikki Tamboli, follow PINKVILLA