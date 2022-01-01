Nikki Tamboli:
From Simple to Statement
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
SEPT 20, 2022
FASHION
Image: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
The Bigg Boss star rocked a beige printed sharara set from the collection of Riddhima Kollare
Image: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Looking fly as a bird in this amazing printed co-ord set in white from the collection of Mandira Wirk, the star looked amazing
Image: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
The model looked stunning in this statement piece featuring a blouse and skirt with a sheer cover and a shrug from Azuli’s collection
Image: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Never shying away from an experimental look, she wore a
modern saree in beautiful neon yellow color with a sexy plunging blouse
Image: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Keeping the looking minimal and casual, she opted for a simple orange strapless crop top with a pair of blue jeans
Image: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
She donned a sexy satin dress in green with a ruched look which also featured a beautiful cowl neck
Image: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
The actress looked stunning in a pantsuit and showed off her stunning abs that also featured an amazing crop blouse with a plunging neckline
Image: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
The Khatron k Khiladi star slayed in this white dress with bedazzled cut-outs and a thigh-high split showing off her toned legs
Image: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
She looked stunning in an amazing yellow sequin mini dress with a backless design that showed off her curves
Image: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
She looked stunning in a pink and blue sequined gown with cut-outs and a sweetheart neckline from the collection of Aleta
