Nikki Tamboli:

From Simple to Statement

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
 Singh

SEPT 20, 2022

FASHION

Image: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

The Bigg Boss star rocked a beige printed sharara set from the collection of Riddhima Kollare

Shararas

Image: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Looking fly as a bird in this amazing printed co-ord set in white from the collection of Mandira Wirk, the star looked amazing

Co-ord set

Image: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

The model looked stunning in this statement piece featuring a blouse and skirt with a sheer cover and a shrug from Azuli’s collection

Sheer drama

Image: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Never shying away from an experimental look, she wore a
modern saree in beautiful neon yellow color with a sexy plunging blouse

Modern saree

Image: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Keeping the looking minimal and casual, she opted for a simple orange strapless crop top with a pair of blue jeans

Casual style

Image: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

She donned a sexy satin dress in green with a ruched look which also featured a beautiful cowl neck

Satin green

Image: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

The actress looked stunning in a pantsuit and showed off her stunning abs that also featured an amazing crop blouse with a plunging neckline

Pantsuit

Image: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

The Khatron k Khiladi star slayed in this white dress with bedazzled cut-outs and a thigh-high split showing off her toned legs

Slay day

Image: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

She looked stunning in an amazing yellow sequin mini dress with a backless design that showed off her curves

Mini dress

Image: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

She looked stunning in a pink and blue sequined gown with cut-outs and a sweetheart neckline from the collection of Aleta

Definitely not basic

