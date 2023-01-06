Nikki Tamboli
in off shoulder outfits
Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram
The actress looks dazzling in a shimmery blue cutout design dress with slit design on the side
Blingy dress
Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram
The actress looks fashionable in a bright pink full length cut out dress with keyhole design in the front
Cutout dress
Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Nikki Tamboli sports a chic yet casual look with orange crop top and denim look
Stylish crop top
Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Bigg Boss 14 fame is winning hearts of her fans with her stylish crop top and skirt set
Multicolor skirt top set
Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Become the highlight of the party with a studded off shoulder outfit like that of Nikki Tamboli
Studded dress
Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram
The actress is winning over the fashion industry with her pure white off shoulder bodycon dress
Off shoulder bodycon dress
Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Spice up your denim look with a checkered crop top and high waist bottoms
Country girl look
Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Nikki Tamboli looks fabulous and glows in her ethnic attire
Bright yellow ethnic dress
Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Nikki Tamboli is flaunting her petite waist in the black bodycon corset style dress
Corset style dress
