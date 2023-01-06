Heading 3

Nikki Tamboli
in off shoulder outfits

Arushi Srivastava

JAN 6, 2023

FASHION

Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram

The actress looks dazzling in a shimmery blue cutout design dress with slit design on the side

Blingy dress 

Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram

The actress looks fashionable in a bright pink full length cut out dress with keyhole design in the front

Cutout dress 

Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Nikki Tamboli sports a chic yet casual look with orange crop top and denim look

Stylish crop top 

Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Bigg Boss 14 fame is winning hearts of her fans with her stylish crop top and skirt set

Multicolor skirt top set 

Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Become the highlight of the party with a studded off shoulder outfit like that of Nikki Tamboli

Studded dress 

Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram

The actress is winning over the fashion industry with her pure white off shoulder bodycon dress

Off shoulder bodycon dress 

Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Spice up your denim look with a checkered crop top and high waist bottoms

Country girl look 

Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Nikki Tamboli looks fabulous and glows in her ethnic attire

Bright yellow ethnic dress 

Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Nikki Tamboli is flaunting her petite waist in the black bodycon corset style dress

Corset style dress 

