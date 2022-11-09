Heading 3
Nikki Tamboli in strapless outfits
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
Nov 09, 2022
Nikki is here to steal our breaths away! Her toned physique, intense gaze, and amazing outfit choice have truly left us amazed
Fit and Fab
Serving a fabulous look like always, Nikki is raising the bar of hotness with such jaw-dropping outfits and her million-dollar smile
Diva in blue
Donning this strapless blingy dress like a true fashion icon, Nikki can easily make many hearts skip a beat
Fashionista
Putting her best fashion foot forward, the diva stuns here in a strapless blingy outfit
Bring on the bling!
Nikki’s glorious charm, sartorial choice, and style sense are just unbeatable, and enough to make angels fall from heaven!
Angel in white
Slaying like a queen, and we ain’t complaining! Nikki proves to be a true stunner in this corset black strapless dress
Snazzy in black
Serving such gorgeous looks is just her forte! To watch Nikki in this floral strapless dress is just a pretty sight to behold
Casual Stunner
Nikki proves that comfort and style can go hand in hand as she nails her stylish strapless white crop top and denim
Chic yet Stylish
Shinning bright like a ray of sunshine, Nikki looks gorgeous in this yellow ethnic outfit
Picture perfect
Trendsetter
Nikki Tamboli can definitely steal the show with her classy looks like such and we are taking notes!
