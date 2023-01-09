Heading 3

Nikki Tamboli
in white outfits

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi Srivastava

JAN 9, 2023

FASHION

Image Source - Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Nikki Tamboli sported a simple yet chic look with a fitted vest style top and denim pants

Vest style top 

Video Source - Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Nikki Tamboli is acing the ethnic look with a strappy white kurta set with golden sequin work all over it

Kurta set 

Palak Tiwari's best date night outfits 

Divyanka Tripathi stuns in white outfits 

Image Source - Nikki Tamboli Instagram

The actress looks stylish in a white collared crop top and pants set

Co-ords set 

Image Source - Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Get ready to grab the spotlight with the spectacular bodycon and high slit gown

Cutout dress 

Image Source - Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Nikki Tamboli is making her fans go crazy with her fashionista look in an off shoulder gathered short dress

Off shoulder gathered dress 

Image Source - Nikki Tamboli Instagram

The actress is seen flaunting her curves in the white crop top and joggers set

Comfy co-ords 

Image Source - Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Nikki Tamboli has got the perfect ethnic look in a white embroidered kurta with Patiala pants

Embroidery work kurta set 

Image Source - Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Get the boss lady look like Nikki Tamboli with a white crop top, skirt and a formal blazer

Formal look 

Image Source - Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Step out with friends in a cute and chic outfit with a white polka dot style short dress

Cute polka dot dress 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here