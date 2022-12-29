Nikki Tamboli
inspired New Year looks
Arushi Srivastava
DEC 29, 2022
FASHION
Video source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Nikki Tamboli looks stylish yet cute in this gorgeous black and white backless short dress
Monochrome halter-neck
Video source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Bigg Boss 14 actress has worn shimmery dress with a plunging neckline and flared skirt
Sizzling
Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Own the NYE party this year with chic crop top and shimmery slit skirt look
Stylish in black
Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Add a splash of colors to the new year party with Nikki Tamboli’s multicolor jumpsuit look
Color hue
Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram
If you want a non-blingy look for the party, then try the stylish cut-out crop top and high waist denim look
Subtle yet chic
Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Add the right amount of bling to your look with the shimmery lavender short dress and gorgeous curls
Glam it up
Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Get showered with compliments for your stunning physique as your wear the black bodycon dress
Flaunt curves
Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Shine bright like the diva you are, as you sport a satin olive green wrap-around dress with lovely lipstick shade
Satin magic
Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Nikki Tamboli aces the NYE look in an absolutely gorgeous bright red dress
Killer vibes
Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Dance away and look your best at the NYE party in a black shimmery and fringed dress
Fringed look
