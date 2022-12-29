Heading 3

Nikki Tamboli
inspired New Year looks

Arushi Srivastava

DEC 29, 2022

FASHION

Video source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Nikki Tamboli looks stylish yet cute in this gorgeous black and white backless short dress

Monochrome halter-neck 

Video source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Bigg Boss 14 actress has worn shimmery dress with a plunging neckline and flared skirt

Sizzling 

Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Own the NYE party this year with chic crop top and shimmery slit skirt look

Stylish in black 

Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Add a splash of colors to the new year party with Nikki Tamboli’s multicolor jumpsuit look

Color hue

Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram

If you want a non-blingy look for the party, then try the stylish cut-out crop top and high waist denim look

Subtle yet chic

Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Add the right amount of bling to your look with the shimmery lavender short dress and gorgeous curls

Glam it up 

Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Get showered with compliments for your stunning physique as your wear the black bodycon dress

Flaunt curves 

Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Shine bright like the diva you are, as you sport a satin olive green wrap-around dress with lovely lipstick shade

Satin magic 

Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Nikki Tamboli aces the NYE look in an absolutely gorgeous bright red dress

Killer vibes 

Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Dance away and look your best at the NYE party in a black shimmery and fringed dress

Fringed look 

