Heading 3

Nikki Tamboli loves everything sparkly. 

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh 

DEC 14, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Looking bluetiful 

The actress was a total bombshell in her deep blue chrome saree, accessorizing it with a waist belt for that retro look

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

She took the desi route and opted for a light yellow salwar suit with a bedazlled bodice and a yellow dupatta with a black bindi

Yellow mellow 

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

She totally rocked this gold embellished plunging neckline dress with soft curls and nude makeup

Boss babe

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

She definitely stole the spotlight in her golden shimmery bodycon dress that fit her like a glove and accentuated her curves even more

Shine on

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

In a fuchsia pink embroidered sharara set, she looked lovely and styled the look with oxidised earrings for an elegant style

Pretty in pink 

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

For a glam look, she opted for a lilac chrome dress with cut-out details and a  keyhole neckline with side slit showing off her toned legs

Purple haze

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Nikki was all about the retro feels in this deep red sequin dress by Dimple Shroff

Retro vibes

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

The Diva looked stunningly gorgeous in a violet-tiered ruffle dress with a v-neckline and kept her style minimal and chic

Pretty Princess 

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Taking things up a notch, she ditched the black bralette for a more textured top and paired it with a long black skirt

Black much

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

The Bigg Boss star rocked a beige printed sharara set from the collection of Riddhima Kollare

Shararas 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here