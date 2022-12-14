Nikki Tamboli loves everything sparkly.
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
DEC 14, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Looking bluetiful
The actress was a total bombshell in her deep blue chrome saree, accessorizing it with a waist belt for that retro look
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
She took the desi route and opted for a light yellow salwar suit with a bedazlled bodice and a yellow dupatta with a black bindi
Yellow mellow
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
She totally rocked this gold embellished plunging neckline dress with soft curls and nude makeup
Boss babe
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
She definitely stole the spotlight in her golden shimmery bodycon dress that fit her like a glove and accentuated her curves even more
Shine on
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
In a fuchsia pink embroidered sharara set, she looked lovely and styled the look with oxidised earrings for an elegant style
Pretty in pink
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
For a glam look, she opted for a lilac chrome dress with cut-out details and a keyhole neckline with side slit showing off her toned legs
Purple haze
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Nikki was all about the retro feels in this deep red sequin dress by Dimple Shroff
Retro vibes
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
The Diva looked stunningly gorgeous in a violet-tiered ruffle dress with a v-neckline and kept her style minimal and chic
Pretty Princess
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Taking things up a notch, she ditched the black bralette for a more textured top and paired it with a long black skirt
Black much
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
The Bigg Boss star rocked a beige printed sharara set from the collection of Riddhima Kollare
Shararas
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.