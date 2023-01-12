Nikki Tamboli's
bold lipstick shades
Video Source - Nikki Tamboli Instagram
The Bigg Boss 14 fame looks stylish in a shimmery dress paired with beautiful pink lipstick
Dark pink lipstick
Image Source - Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Get the chic look like Nikki Tamboli as she paired brown lipstick with her silver designer outfit
Chocolate brown
Image Source - Nikki Tamboli Instagram
The actress looks fabulous in a deep neck pink top which she paired with light pink lipstick
Light pink lipstick
Video Source - Nikki Tamboli Instagram
The actress looks sizzling in a shimmery short dress which she paired with flawless makeup and lipstick
Crimson red
Image Source - Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Nikki Tamboli looks beautiful in an ethnic outfit as she paired it with bright pink lipstick
Bright pink lipstick
Image Source - Nikki Tamboli Instagram
The actress has offered a stunning look as she wore an orange crop top and paired it with orange lipstick
Orange lipstick
Image Source - Nikki Tamboli Instagram
The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame looks fashionable in a black crop top and pants with deep red lipstick
Deep red
Image Source - Nikki Tamboli Instagram
The actress has worn a green strappy dress paired with a shiny rust shade lipstick
Shiny rust shade
Image Source - Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Get the simply elegant natural look like Nikki Tamboli with a neutral shade lipstick for a pink saree
Neutral lipstick
