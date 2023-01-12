Heading 3

Nikki Tamboli's
bold lipstick shades

Arushi Srivastava

JAN 12, 2023

FASHION

Video Source - Nikki Tamboli Instagram

The Bigg Boss 14 fame looks stylish in a shimmery dress paired with beautiful pink lipstick

Dark pink lipstick

Image Source - Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Get the chic look like Nikki Tamboli as she paired brown lipstick with her silver designer outfit

Chocolate brown 

Image Source - Nikki Tamboli Instagram

The actress looks fabulous in a deep neck pink top which she paired with light pink lipstick

Light pink lipstick 

Video Source - Nikki Tamboli Instagram

The actress looks sizzling in a shimmery short dress which she paired with flawless makeup and lipstick

Crimson red 

Image Source - Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Nikki Tamboli looks beautiful in an ethnic outfit as she paired it with bright pink lipstick

Bright pink lipstick 

Image Source - Nikki Tamboli Instagram

The actress has offered a stunning look as she wore an orange crop top and paired it with orange lipstick

Orange lipstick 

Image Source - Nikki Tamboli Instagram

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame looks fashionable in a black crop top and pants with deep red lipstick

Deep red 

Image Source - Nikki Tamboli Instagram

The actress has worn a green strappy dress paired with a shiny rust shade lipstick

Shiny rust shade 

Image Source - Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Get the simply elegant natural look like Nikki Tamboli with a neutral shade lipstick for a pink saree

Neutral lipstick 

