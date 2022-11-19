Heading 3

Nikki Tamboli's
 Classy cut-out dresses

Arushi Srivastava

NOV 19, 2022

FASHION

Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli looks dreamy in a peachy gown with a stylish plunging neckline.

Plunging neckline gown

Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Nikki Tamboli wore a gorgeous cut-out shiny dress with keyhole style stringed detailing on the top.

Stringed cut-out dress

Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram

The actress is ready to party in a shimmery maroon criss-cross style dress with a high slit.

Criss-cross pattern 

Image source- Smile Please

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame donned the showstopper look in the flared beaded gown with cut-out design at the centre.

Shimmery flared gown

Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Grab the spotlight at the next party with the sizzling white cut-out dress with silver heels.

Sides cutout dress 

Image source- Visual Affairs Photography

Nikki Tamboli’s pink embellished outfit is perfect to dazzle on your date night.

Gorgeous in pink

Image source- Prashant Samtani Photography

Deck up for any event with a shimmery halter neck and a centre cut-out dress.

Halter neck dress

Image source- Amit Khannaphotography

This low waist cut-out detail dress in pastel shade sequin work is truly a work of art and an admirable dress.

Flaunt your curves

Image source-Rohit Gautam

Confused about your look for the wedding party, then opt for this beautiful red gown with a floral print on the top.

Red hot diva

Image source-Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Let your dress do the talking as you walk with sass in a shimmery front cut-out top and pleated skirt set.

Pleated red co-ords 

