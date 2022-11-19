Nikki Tamboli's
Classy cut-out dresses
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
NOV 19, 2022
FASHION
Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli looks dreamy in a peachy gown with a stylish plunging neckline.
Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Nikki Tamboli wore a gorgeous cut-out shiny dress with keyhole style stringed detailing on the top.
Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram
The actress is ready to party in a shimmery maroon criss-cross style dress with a high slit.
Image source- Smile Please
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame donned the showstopper look in the flared beaded gown with cut-out design at the centre.
Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Grab the spotlight at the next party with the sizzling white cut-out dress with silver heels.
Image source- Visual Affairs Photography
Nikki Tamboli’s pink embellished outfit is perfect to dazzle on your date night.
Image source- Prashant Samtani Photography
Deck up for any event with a shimmery halter neck and a centre cut-out dress.
Image source- Amit Khannaphotography
This low waist cut-out detail dress in pastel shade sequin work is truly a work of art and an admirable dress.
Image source-Rohit Gautam
Confused about your look for the wedding party, then opt for this beautiful red gown with a floral print on the top.
Image source-Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Let your dress do the talking as you walk with sass in a shimmery front cut-out top and pleated skirt set.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.