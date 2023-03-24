Heading 3

Nikki Tamboli’s jaw-dropping looks

Nikki is slaying this look in a complete red outfit, with a cape and has bling written all over. Definitely a showstopper look

Ravishing Red

She has opted for a bold and eye-catching outfit, bright colour, printed blouse and unique sense of draping

Neon magic

Bold Colours 

A bright yellow colour fitted dress that accentuates her curves

She looks powerful and bold in this suit and added minimal jewellery to complete the look

Suit up

Slaying her neutral-coloured Indian attire with jhumkas, bangles and subtle make-up

Decked up in Indian

A designer blouse, pre-draped ruffle saree, nude lipstick, can never go wrong

Keeping with the trend

Printed co-ord set and loose hair waves just complement the whole aesthetic of the fit

Boho fever

Fitted halter neck, backless dress sets a vibe for Nikki and is totally stunning

Halter dress

A basic black outfit with a basic hairstyle looks effortlessly chic and stylish on Nikki

Effortlessly Chic

One can never go wrong with a crop top and ripped denim pants. This outfit is highlighting her beauty and reflecting her confident personality

Denim love

