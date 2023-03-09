Nikki Tamboli's oomph looks
Arushi Srivastava
Fashion
mar 09, 2023
Nikki Tamboli exudes glam vibes in the white frill-style bikini set as she flaunts her toned physique
Frill bikini
The Bigg Boss 14 fame redefines elegance in a beige net flared gown with feather style design on the top part
Feathery gown
Nikki Tamboli is perfectly rocking the denim look with deep neck pink top and distressed high waist denims
Stylish in denims
Nikki Tamboli is a vision in this shimmery halter neck and bodycon embellished short dress
Shimmery diva
Nikki Tamboli is a visual treat in the designer crop top and shimmery black high slit skirt
High slit skirt
The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame has grabbed the spotlight with the golden shimmery fringed crop top and mini skirt set
Golden glimmer
Nikki Tamboli looks simply divine in the shimmery black bodycon full-length dress paired with bright red lipstick
Bodycon dress
The diva dazzles us in a stylish leopard print bodycon dress with flawless makeup
Leopard print
We can’t get out eyes off the gorgeous diva in a red dress as she poses in style
Sensational looks
