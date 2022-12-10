Heading 3

Nikki Tamboli's
snazzy look in crop tops

                  pinkvilla 

Pramila Mandal

DEC 10, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Fit and Fab

Nikki is here to steal our breaths away! Her toned physique, intense gaze, and amazing orange top have truly left us amazed 

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Serving a fabulous look like always, Nikki is raising the bar of hotness with her plunging neckline black top 

Diva in black

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Donning this pretty pink crop top like a true fashion icon, Nikki can easily make many hearts skip a beat 

Fashionista

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Slaying like a queen, and we ain’t complaining! Nikki proves to be a true stunner in this green crop top 

Gorgeous in Green!

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Nikki proves that comfort and style can go hand in hand as she nails her stylish strapless white crop top and ripped denim shorts

Angel in white

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Putting her best fashion foot forward, the diva stuns in a white furry crop top 

Snazzy look

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Nikki Tamboli can definitely steal the show with her classy looks like such and we are taking notes!

Casual Stunner

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Shinning bright like a ray of sunshine, Nikki looks gorgeous in this yellow and white checkered crop top

Chic yet Stylish

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Nikki’s glorious charm, sartorial choice and style sense are just unbeatable, and enough to make angels fall from heaven!

Trendsetter

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

‘Fashion fades, denim doesn’t’ says Nikki and we agree as the diva looks spectacular in a red checkered crop top and jeans

Picture Perfect

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here