Nikki Tamboli's
snazzy look in crop tops
pinkvilla
Pramila Mandal
DEC 10, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Fit and Fab
Nikki is here to steal our breaths away! Her toned physique, intense gaze, and amazing orange top have truly left us amazed
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Serving a fabulous look like always, Nikki is raising the bar of hotness with her plunging neckline black top
Diva in black
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Donning this pretty pink crop top like a true fashion icon, Nikki can easily make many hearts skip a beat
Fashionista
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Slaying like a queen, and we ain’t complaining! Nikki proves to be a true stunner in this green crop top
Gorgeous in Green!
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Nikki proves that comfort and style can go hand in hand as she nails her stylish strapless white crop top and ripped denim shorts
Angel in white
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Putting her best fashion foot forward, the diva stuns in a white furry crop top
Snazzy look
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Nikki Tamboli can definitely steal the show with her classy looks like such and we are taking notes!
Casual Stunner
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Shinning bright like a ray of sunshine, Nikki looks gorgeous in this yellow and white checkered crop top
Chic yet Stylish
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Nikki’s glorious charm, sartorial choice and style sense are just unbeatable, and enough to make angels fall from heaven!
Trendsetter
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
‘Fashion fades, denim doesn’t’ says Nikki and we agree as the diva looks spectacular in a red checkered crop top and jeans
Picture Perfect
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.