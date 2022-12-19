Heading 3

Nikki Tamboli's
stunning bold outfits

                  pinkvilla 

Pramila Mandal

DEC 19, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Bold and Fab 

Nikki’s look exudes oomph and we are sure you would also agree! Watch her slay in this sequined outfit like a queen

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

We're in a frenzy and can’t get over Nikki’s fiery look and jaw-dropping curves that are truly commendable!

Shimmer

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Make way for this diva as she’s on a mission to win hearts with such bold looks and confidence! 

Fashionista

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Nikki is stealing the limelight with her sizzling neon saree and looks like a bombshell as she flaunts it

Gorgeous in neon!

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

When it comes to serving such jaw-dropping looks, Nikki has never missed a beat in dishing out fashion goals 

Casual Affair

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Defining this look as risqué would be an understatement! Nikki nailed her snazzy look like a Fashion Icon 

Snazzy look

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

The angel from heaven is here to make your hearts swoon with her sartorial choices! Watch Nikki slay in a pristine white bodycon outfit

Vision in white

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Your jaws will definitely drop after seeing this diva in a dark green thigh-high slit lehenga!

Fun and Fab

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Beware of this bewitching look! Nikki’s fabulous fit body is enough to make many hearts skip a beat

Trendsetter

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

How much sparkle is ever enough? Nikki in this heavily red embellished outfit looks like a sight that can never be forgotten!

Exudes Panache

